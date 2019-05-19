Drake at Raptors Game 3 in Toronto Trying to Bring Good Luck vs. Bucks

The Raptors came out READY & Drake is liking it 👀🇨🇦#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/L3OqKeeF5n — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2019

Drake is at Game 3 of the Raptors-Bucks series as the rapper tries to cheer for Toronto to get back in the series. The Raptors headed into the game trailing 2-0, and dropping the third game would be difficult for the team to overcome. Drake is a regular at Raptors games often sitting courtside, but looks to have been absent from the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee.

The rapper made headlines after the Raptors Game 7 victory over the Sixers when he posted himself wearing Philly shorts after the victory. Drake wore them in an attempt to break the curse many have associated with him and sports teams. FanDuel posted a full list of teams and individuals that have felt the wrath of the “Drake Curse” which include Alabama, Serena Williams and Kentucky.

In the most recent chapter of the Drake Curse, as mentioned above, Drake was seen touting an Alabama hoodie in support of the Crimson Tide last night, as they suffered their worst loss in a dozen years during the Saban regime. This could have been the curse of the No. 1 seed or the Drake Curse. We’re going with the Drake Curse here based on volume.

With the Raptors already down 2-0, it is hard to imagine Drake could make it much worse in Toronto. Besides, Kawhi Leonard hitting the game-winner while Drake was wearing Sixers shorts may have finally broken the curse.

Drake does not have an ownership stake in the Raptors but is involved with the team. He has worked with Toronto on various theme nights, uniform designs and connecting with the community.

Drake’s Official Title With the Toronto Raptors Is Global Ambassador

The Raptors announced in 2013 that they were bringing on Drake as a Global Ambassador. Since then, the team’s partnership with Drake has expanded. Drake’s record label is OVO Sound and the rapper has naming rights on the team’s practice facility. The OVO logo can also be found on the Raptors practice jerseys, per Sports Pro Media.

“Drake and OVO are an important part of our city’s landscape, our team’s identity, and our plans to bring a championship to Toronto,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said, per Sports Pro Media. “This new naming rights deal for our training facility is a perfect example of the strength of this partnership and the innovative opportunities it can generate.”

A Milwaukee Radio Station Banned Drake From Being Played During the Eastern Conference Finals

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors – we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music. We love us some Drake, but right now – we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kRAZQnGOWo — 103.7 KISS-FM (@1037KISSFM) May 14, 2019

Not everyone is a fan of Drake, at least not during the playoffs. Milwaukee radio station 103.7 Kiss FM banned Drake’s music from being played during the Eastern Conference Finals. It is important to note that the Drake moratorium is only temporary and applies during the Bucks-Raptors series.

