Drake Appears to Have Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry Warriors Tattoos

If there wasn’t quite enough intrigue and high-profile storylines ahead of the 2019 NBA Finals, hip-hop artist and Toronto Raptors fan Drake provided yet another one. Although the story itself isn’t new, there’s no better time for it to come back to light than now, as it appears Drake has tattoos for Golden State Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

The impressive catch was first made by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha back in January of 2018, as he pointed out the photos which reveal Durant and Curry’s numbers.

I might be trippin, but I think Drake tattooed Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s numbers (and possibly last names) on his left arm: pic.twitter.com/knITeOuJrd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 9, 2018

While this isn’t quite enough to see it up close, the team over at SBNation did an impressive job of taking a deep dive into Drake’s Instagram and finding a few other photos which show the tattoos. One specifically which stood out can be seen below, and you can catch the No. 35 on his left arm with the word “Snipe” under it.

Next to the No. 35, you can see what appears to be a No. 30 with something written underneath it. It’s tough to make out what it says, but the location of the two tattoos adds to the belief that the tattoo is for Curry.

Drake’s Kevin Durant Tattoo is KD’s Instagram Handle

For those who may have had doubts about the “Snipe” name underneath the No. 35, it goes along with Durant’s Instagram name. He goes by “easymoneysniper” on the popular social media site.

While the stars appear to align for the meaning of one tattoo, it doesn’t seem as though Drake has confirmed that. And with his hometown team in the Raptors set to square off with the Warriors in the NBA Finals, it’s unlikely that fans will get a glimpse of the tattoos, as it’d surely become an even larger talking point.

Drake Makes Headlines During Raptors Playoff Run

With the Raptors making an impressive run to the NBA Finals, Drake was front and center throughout the postseason. He was on stage during a watch party in Toronto for Game 5 on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks and was in his usual courtside seat for the closeout victory in Game 6.

Even beyond that, Drake opted to use his outfit choice for the last game of the Eastern Conference Finals as a way to do a bit of trash talking. He wore a sweatshirt that said “Kawhi Me a River” on it.

Drake tonight at the Raptors vs. Bucks game in Toronto. 📸@_kishanmistry pic.twitter.com/5whrIX2EYc — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 26, 2019

There’s little doubt that Drake will be in attendance throughout the Raptors’ push for an NBA title in the final round, which will begin in Toronto on Thursday, May 30.

