Dwyane Wade Reacts to Joining Big 3 with Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki

Dwyane Wade’s joining the Big 3?

Nope!

While conducting a Q&A on Twitter, a Twitter user sent a tweet to the recently retired Miami Heat legend that stated that Wade, Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki “should form a team.”

Wade responded with several emojis suggesting it’s something worth thinking about.

Another Twitter followed that up with his pitch for Wade to join the Big 3 and Wade shot that down.

Im not joining but i can’t wait to watch a lot of the guys i played against and others do WORK! Iam a fan of the @thebig3 https://t.co/BUEPn2DcEC — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 20, 2019

Didn’t stop the Big 3 from sending their pitch also:

Thanks @DwyaneWade! Can’t wait to catch you at a game this season. And when you get that itch, you know where to find us 💪💪💪 https://t.co/t9mJH0Xm9u — BIG3 (@thebig3) May 20, 2019

Could you imagine a Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki pairing?

Last summer, Big 3 league co-founder and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz said during the league’s weekly conference call that he “did hear from a credible source yesterday that Kobe says he’s playing next year.”

Kobe Bryant will play in @thebig3 next season according to Big 3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz while speaking on the league's weekly conference call. #KobeBryant #big3playoffs pic.twitter.com/uJsswdAFiD — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 21, 2018

Molly Carter, chief marketing officer of Kobe Inc., says the NBA’s No. 3 career scorer has no plans to do so.

Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat’s fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft coming out of Marquette had a an accomplished NBA career with three NBA Finals rings.

Wade got the world’s attention in Game 1 of the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Hornets in 2004.

With 1.3 seconds remaining and tied at 79 apiece, Wade hit Hornets point guard Baron Davis with an ankle breaker crossover and drove to the basket making a running jumper amid the outstretched arm of Hornets center Jamaal Magloire. The basket gave the Heat a 81-79 victory and Miami would end up winning the series in seven games.

“I knew he was a special player even back then,” Wade’s former Miami Heat teammate, Rafer Alston, told me.

“Even though he was young and still developing even back then, he had that ‘it’ factor.”

“I think we did well that year even without a center,” said Alston. “We were a young team but we had big bodies that year with Udonis Haslem, Brian Grant and Malik Allen. We just couldn’t match up well with Indiana.”

The Heat would end up making a trade for the center they needed; swapping Odom to the Los Angeles Lakers for Shaquille O’Neal. Two years later, the super team Heat then-coached by Pat Riley and featured Shaq, Gary Payton, Antoine Walker, Jason Williams, James Posey would hoist a championship trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James and Chris Bosh would later arrive in South Beach and win two more rings with Wade. He proceeded to have stints with the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers before finding his way back home to Miami in a trade last season.

Wade’s return to the Miami Heat last season was a full circle moment after the future Hall of Famer left M-I-A in 2016 when the Heat refused to pay him what he thought he was worth.

He ended his career with a triple double against the Brooklyn Nets.