Enes Kanter Ramadan: Fasting, Diet & Eating Schedule During Muslim Observance

Enes Kanter is a devout Muslim and revealed he is adhering to traditional fasting rituals during Ramadan. This year, Ramadan runs from May 5 to June 4 meaning Kanter will be playing in the Blazers playoff games during the period. Kanter fasts from sunrise to sundown and detailed the meaning of Ramadan in an article he wrote for The Washington Post.

Like hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world, I ate my pre-fast meal, suhur, which is what we eat before we practice the first of our five daily prayers. Every year, we observe Ramadan for 29 to 30 days based on the lunar calendar. During this time, the most important month of the year for the Islamic faith, followers of my religion abstain from food, water and even medicine until the sun is no longer visible on the horizon. At the end of each day, we break the fast with a light meal called an iftar following the evening call to prayer. Over the years, I’ve become accustomed to the quiet of that morning meal, a time when I devote myself completely to my faith.

Kanter noted that he ate six peanut butter and jelly sandwiches right before Game 5 when he was able to break his fast. The Blazers-Warriors 6 p.m. Pacific time tipoffs represent a challenge as Kanter will likely have to wait until halftime to eat.

Kanter managed to play 40 minutes in the Blazers Game 7 matchup against the Nuggets during fasting hours. Kanter finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kanter admitted in The Washington Post article that Ramadan has tested him physically, mentally and emotionally during Portland’s postseason run.

Ramadan this year is different from any I’ve ever experienced because it coincides with the NBA playoffs. My team, the Portland Trail Blazers, face our possible elimination Thursday night in what will be one of the most important games I’ve ever played. This year I am testing the limitations of my bodily strength in a way I never have before. But I’ve also come to understand my potential and how inner strength can translate to triumph.

Enes Kanter Reached Out to Hakeem Olajuwon for Fasting Guidance

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the greatest centers to have ever played in the NBA and is also outspoken about his Muslim faith. Kanter reached out to the former NBA big man for guidance on how to make it through Ramadan while playing NBA games. Kanter is dealing with a shoulder injury and also refrains from taking medicine during the fasting period.

“I texted Hakeem [Olajuwon], because I met him like two years ago and I know what he did in, I think it was 1995, when he won the MVP in the playoffs,” Kanter told ESPN prior to Game 5 of the Blazers-Nuggets series. “But I texted him and was like, ‘Hey, how did you fast through Ramadan and play at a really high level?’ And he gave me some tips. He gave me what he was eating, when he would wake up — like at 4 in the morning — how much water he was drinking and stuff…I took medicine at like 4 in the morning and I will take medicine again right before the game, because I can break my fast before the game. But I’ll be fine.”