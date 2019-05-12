EPL Standings: Who Won Premier League Championship in 2019?

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling for the EPL championship on the final day of Premier League play. Man. City holds a one point edge over Liverpool as both teams head into their final match.

Liverpool needs Brighton to get a win or draw against Man. City to have a chance at the title. Given Brighton is one spot away from relegation, it is not an easy task. Liverpool also needs to take care of business against the Wolves to remain in contention, a much more difficult task.

It is almost a certainty that a champion will be crowned today. There is one very unlikely scenario that would lead to a playoff as soccer writer Matt Le Tissier detailed.

“So if Liverpool draw 4-4 with wolves and Man City lose 4-0 to Brighton we’ve got ourselves a play off #exciting,” Le Tissier tweeted.

Man. City Could Win Back-to-Back EPL Titles

Man. City still controls their own destiny to become back-to-back champs. Manager Pep Guardiola noted that pressure can be a good thing.

“There’s pressure but that’s nice,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “We are playing for something unique, to win the Premier League. It is difficult to win once in a lifetime, imagine two. The players have to feel the pressure, to be nervous, to know it will be difficult. But when that happens and it works, it’s nicer.”

If this week’s Champions League matches have taught us anything, it is that nothing is an impossibility. Liverpool already had a week full of excitement with their improbable advancement to the Champions League final without a few key players including Mo Salah. The Liverpool star spoke about the excitement.

“It was unbelievable,” Salah explained to Liverpoolfc.com. “Last season we qualified [for the final] in Rome away, so we couldn’t enjoy it as much [as at Anfield]. Now we qualified at our home, so it was unbelievable. Two times in the final in a row is something unbelievable. I hope this season we’re going to win it.”

Cardiff City, Fulham & Huddersfield Town Will All Be Relegated

Things at the bottom of the table are much more clear. The bottom three teams are relegated at the end of the season and this year’s race was wrapped up before the final day of play. Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield will all be sent down.

We know two of the teams that will replace them while we have to wait for a playoff to decide the third team. According to Forbes, Norwich City and Sheffield United are headed to the Premier League next season. The third team will be Leeds United, West Brom, Aston Villa or Derby County.

Here is a look at the EPL table heading into the final day of play. We will be updating the standings after all the games go final.

Premier League Table 2019: EPL Standings

The following table is based on the standings heading into the final day of play and will be updated after matches have been finished. The bottom three teams will be relegated.