WATCH: Lakers’ Head Coach Frank Vogel Breaks Down LeBron James & Young Core

Since being announced publicly as the Lakers’ new head coach, Frank Vogel has done a number of public appearances and interviews discussing the team and his vision for it moving forward. While initially talking about the type of culture he looked to develop in Los Angeles, Vogel has more recently started talking about the players he is inheriting and how he wants to build the team around them.

Stressing the importance of playing around the generational talent in LeBron, Vogel has made it clear he wants to put an emphasis on shooting the deep ball. Most importantly, Vogel seems to think highly of the Lakers’ young core and is excited to help develop them further along.

WATCH: Lakers’ Head Coach Frank Vogel Analyzes LeBron James & Young Core

“I really enjoy the process of studying the roster and formulating a plan.” Frank Vogel shares his first impressions of the young core and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/ZmaO7k86z8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 24, 2019

Take a look below for a brief summary on each of the players Vogel touched on during his analysis:

LeBron James

Frank Vogel seems thrilled at the opportunity to coach LeBron James. Particularly commenting on how his basketball IQ has aged like fine wine and he has the ability to see things well before they happen. He especially commented on how James has improved as a shooter from deep compared to when the two did battle years before with Vogel as the Pacers coach and LeBron on the Miami Heat. As long as LeBron can stay healthy, it is clear that Vogel things LeBron is due for a monster season for the Lakers.

Lonzo Ball

“One of the most unique players I’ve ever studied” is some high praise from a man who has coached Paul George. Vogel praised his court vision and passing and said that those skills are things he values highly and expects to be an important part of his team. Lonzo had a tough year last season figuring out his role alongside LeBron and battling injuries. However, with the Lakers unlikely to bring back Rondo, Lonzo should have tons of room to grow as a player.

Brandon Ingram

It is pretty clear that Vogel sees quite a bit of potential in Brandon Ingram moving forward. Saying that the “sky is the limit” and that he possesses “all the skills in the world” along with being physically gifted. Obviously, Ingram isn’t a superstar just yet but Vogel seems to think he isn’t far away from making that jump.

Kyle Kuzma

Vogel seems to be a big fan of Kuzma’s offensive game. Vogel went out of his way to compliment how polished of a game the young forward has. Despite taking a slight step back in the three-point department, Kuzma had an otherwise very solid second year and improved across nearly every other major statistical category.

Josh Hart

Vogel mainly harped on how versatile of a player that Josh Hart is. Praising his ability as a player who can dribble, pass, shoot, and defend at a high level, Vogel seems to be a big fan of what Hart brings to the table. Vogel would call Hart an “extremely valuable” piece for the Lakers and it seems that the coach feels with a slight change of role, Hart could emerge as an impact player for the Lakers.