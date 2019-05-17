Warriors ‘The Town’ Jerseys: What It Means & Why They Say It

The Golden State Warriors have a number of different jerseys, from their regular look which is worn throughout the year, to the old throwback jerseys which many fans love. But one interesting option that’s certainly attention-grabbing is their charcoal/black ‘The Town’ jersey.

The custom look came in 2017 and is an alternate uniform which also has a photo of a tree underneath ‘The Town’ phrase. While the jerseys are unique, there’s also an interesting meaning behind them, which is primarily focused on giving a tip of the cap to the city of Oakland.

While the Warriors are showing some love to Oakland, it’s out of appreciation for the city prior to their move to San Francisco which is coming after the 2018-19 season. ‘The Town’ jerseys are a part of the NBA’s Statement Edition uniform, as The Undefeated Marc J. Spears detailed.

Warriors’ History in Oakland & Meaning of the Oak Tree

The Warriors have played in Oakland since 1971, and the new arena which is in San Francisco has surely been tough for the local fans who have followed the team since that point. As far as the tree logo inside of the circle on the jersey goes, Spears and The Undefeated explained the meaning behind it.

The Town jerseys include the tree logo inside a circle with the jersey number underneath it and “The Town” atop the circle. Oakland used to be inhabited by a large forest of oak trees. It also was originally called “The Town” when incorporated on May 4, 1852, before being reincorporated into the city of Oakland in 1854.

Spears goes on to point out that ‘The Town’ nickname for the city of Oakland came in the early 1990s, which hip-hop artists Too $hort and MC Hammer helped bring to light. Prior to the decision to move to San Francisco, the Warriors had previously worn ‘The City’ jerseys as a way to show love for the time they spent there from 1962-71.

Warriors’ Move & New Arena

When the 2019-20 season rolls around, the Warriors will be playing in the Chase Center, which is a $1.5 billion San Francisco arena, as Scott Davis of Business Insider detailed. The site provided details about the team’s new home, including the fact that it was self-financed by the team.

Beyond that, Davis points out that it features an entire outdoor plaza with restaurants, shops, two offices rented by Uber and more.

The complex features two entrances, a giant outdoor video board, an outdoor plaza with restaurants and shops, two offices rented by Uber, a public park, and luxurious suites. There is already a 44,000-person waiting list for season tickets.

