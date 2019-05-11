Warriors vs. Blazers/Nuggets: Western Conference Finals Schedule & Prediction

The Warriors are headed to the Western Conference Finals where they will face either the Nuggets or Blazers. The Warriors next playoff game is expected to be Tuesday, May 14. The first game will tip-off on ESPN at 9 p.m. Eastern, per Sports Media Watch.

The Nuggets did not play well against the Warriors this season. Golden State took three of four games against Denver during the regular season. Each of the Warriors three victories were by 14 or more points. The Nuggets won their first matchup by two points.

Portland represents a much more difficult test as the two teams split their four regular-season matchups. The Blazers won their last contest in February by 21 points.

Golden State is hoping to have Kevin Durant back for the Western Conference Finals. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted the team was optimistic that KD would return for the series.

“I think it’s good news,” Kerr said, per Yahoo Sports. “Calf strain, he’s had them before. He’s responded well. Obviously, we’re disappointed he won’t be able to play in this series. If we’re able to win the series and move on, looks good for his return in the not-too-distant future.”

Here is a look at the potential Western Conference Finals schedule.

Warriors vs. Nuggets/Blazers: Western Conference Finals Schedule

The following table is look at the unofficial Western Conference Finals schedule, per Sports Media Watch. The WCF will tennatively start on Tuesday, May 14, but the NBA could have moved the series up to May 12 or 13. This will not happen now that the Blazers-Nuggets series went seven games. Games 5-7 are if necessary.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Tues., May 14 Warriors vs. TBD Game 1 or 2 9 p.m. ESPN Thurs., May 16 Warriors vs. TBD Game 2 or 3 9 p.m. ESPN Sat., May 18 Warriors vs. TBD Game 3 or 4 9 p.m. ESPN Mon., May 20 Warriors vs. TBD Game 4 or 5 9 p.m. ESPN Wed., May 22 Warriors vs. TBD Game 5 or 6 9 p.m. ESPN Fri., May 24 Warriors vs. TBD Game 6 or 7 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 26 Warriors vs. TBD Game 7 9 p.m. ESPN

Western Conference Finals Prediction: Warriors vs. Blazers

The Warriors are going to be the favorite against either the Nuggets or Blazers, no matter who they face. Many dismissed the Warriors chances against the Rockets without Durant, but Golden State still has plenty of talent even without KD. Durant is expected to return for the Western Conference Finals, but his exact timeline is unknown.

For as well as the Nuggets have played this season, this is likely where it comes to an end. I like the Blazers to edge out the Nuggets for the second straight game to advance to the Western Conference Finals. This is finally the year that the franchise takes the next step forward. The only problem is the Warriors are in their way once they get to the Western Conference Finals.

Portland offers Golden State a more formidable opponent than Denver, but I still like Golden State’s chances to advance. Look for Damian Lillard to get the Blazers a couple wins, but ultimately the Warriors win the series in six games to advance to another NBA finals.