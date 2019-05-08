Jamal Murray’s Kentucky Team One of the Few Without Future NBA Stars

While the John Calipari-led Kentucky Wildcats have been consistent top-10 teams, it’s often times led to multiple high-profile players leaving as high picks in the NBA draft. But for current Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, his lone season with Kentucky played on quite differently.

Murray was the headliner for a Wildcats team which still found plenty of success during the 2015-16 season. But the group didn’t turn out nearly as many future NBA players as we’ve seen in many other years.

The 22-year-old’s time playing under Calipari featured 36 games and he led the team by averaging 20.0 points per game while tacking on 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Murray also shot a strong 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, good for the second-best mark on the roster.

Jamal Murray’s Kentucky Team: Wildcats Roster in 2015-16

*Note: Roster and stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.

Jamal Murray

Tyler Ulis

Alex Poythress

Isaiah Briscoe

Derek Willis

Skal Labissiere

Marcus Lee

Dominique Hawkins

Isaac Humphries

Charles Matthews

Mychal Mulder

Jonny David

EJ Floreal

Murray, Kentucky Team Still Find Success & Win SEC Tournament

While the Wildcats didn’t feature a roster of future NBA stars, they still had a talented group that meshed well. The team finished out the year with a 27-9 record while going 13-5 in conference play to win the regular-season SEC championship.

Going one step further than that, the 2015-16 Kentucky basketball team went on to win the SEC tournament as well and were ranked as high as No. 1 in the country during the season. Calipari’s squad reeled off an impressive three-game stretch to take the SEC title, defeating both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs by double digits. They proceeded to then defeat No. 17 ranked Texas A&M in overtime to take the title.

The Wildcats earned a No. 4 seed in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, defeating Stony Brook 85-57 in the opening round, a game where Murray scored 19 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Unfortunately, Murray’s only collegiate season ended in the second round with a 73-67 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, although the guard filled up the box score with 16 points, even rebounds and four assists.