New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion Retires, Becomes New Forrest Gump

Retired New England Patriots defensive end Jarvis Green is living his best life.

A nine year veteran, Green went from winning two championships with future Hall of Fame QB, Tom Brady to peeling shrimp and CEO’ing his Oceans 97 company; a salute to his uniform number.

A real-life Forrest Gump, Patriots' Jarvis Green goes from Super Bowl to shrimping industry https://t.co/mBKMKgQTzO pic.twitter.com/j0Zj4k7h9G — Forbes (@Forbes) May 10, 2019

The shrimp dishes are the bomb, too!

The mere mention of being a CEO of a shrimp distribution company sounds off the predictable references to the Academy Award film, Forrest Gump and the character of “Bubba,” played by Mykelti Williamson, who knew about shrimp, the shrimping business and how to cook shrimp.

“I get ’em all the time,” Green told Forbes this week.

“It’s entertaining. It’s just part of the story.”

Green was more like Forrest. He learned about the business and his craft and took it to the next level.

Green cites owing a friend a favor as motivation for his career change.

His friend already had a shrimping business that had 90 employees and access to 800 shrimping boats in Vietnam. Seemed promising. The kicker? His friend told him that he was going to sell shrimp in New England, the very place he called home and won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Per Forbes:

For six months, Green’s tedious tasks included everything from sweeping, mopping and shrimp peeling to driving a truck across the country. Green, who majored in construction management while playing football at LSU, called it a course in “Shrimping 101.” “Every week they gave me so much information to learn about the company and the product itself,” he said. By the end of his internship, Green was one of the guys and gals on staff and was an asset; he even made purchasing orders to distributors.

“Worked from the ground up,” Jarvis Green told me on Scoop B Radio.

“From the first person in the shrimp plant, sweeping, mopping, cleaning bathrooms, cleaning the kitchen area.”

Fast forward to 2015, the former defensive line man is not just a businessman, he’s a business, man!

Oceans 97’s entry point into the shrimp industry was as a wholesale distributor of shrimp in partnership with companies like Dole & Bailey – founded in 1850 – currently the oldest butcher in North America.

Through the relationship with Dole & Bailey, Oceans 97 shrimp is distributed to major financial institutions throughout New England and other products remain available in multiple grocery retail locations around the country.

The shrimp is domestic, wild caught, Gulf of Mexico shrimp, caught by US Gulf Coast fisherman and processed in Louisiana. The product ships in dry ice directly to the customer and arrives ready for cooking a delicious and satisfying family meal or when entertaining.

His Oceans 97’s gourmet line features easy-to-cook meals of shrimp packaged in bags with four flavors of sauce to choose from: New Orleans Style BBQ, Cajun Curry, Chimichurri, and Garlic Butter.