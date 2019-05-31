Jarvis Landry not Expected to Participate in Browns Minicamp

It looks like the juice is staying on the shelf, at least a little longer.

With Browns mandatory minicamp right around the corner, it appears Jarvis Landry will be relegated to the sideline.

Landry watched the majority of OTAs nursing what is reportedly a “minor injury. That is expected to continue for minicamp.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens categorized the decision to potentially hold out Landry as “precautionary.”

Jarvis Landry is outside now, but watching #Browns OTAs from the sidelines.Still nursing a minor injury — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2019

That being said, the Landry knows how to take care of himself. He has the distinction of being one of the NFL’s most durable at his position. He hasn’t missed a game in his career — quite the feat at the wide receiver position.

Landry finished just under the 1,000-yard mark in his first year in Cleveland, catching 81 balls for 976 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage total was the lowest since his rookie season.

However, things will be different this year for Landry with the addition of his former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster and Antonio Callaway developing into a solid No. 3 option.

Adam Henry: Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield trio “could be special.” #Browns WRs coach remembers night trade was made, thinks Beckham will love playing in Clevelandhttps://t.co/7KvRXPu45A via @923TheFan — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 30, 2019

When asked about who the No. 1 receiver is in the offense during an interview with Yahoo Sports, Landry said “we all are.”

Jarvis Landry (@God_Son80) sat down with @ByKimberleyA to talk about if he's still the @Browns' No. 1 receiver, @bakermayfield and expectations 👀🐶 Watch the full interview 🎥: https://t.co/z5O4vrQqq5 pic.twitter.com/xZobNvxp92 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) May 24, 2019

What will benefit Landry is his familiarity with Baker Mayfield, who will look to build on a stellar rookie campaign.

After usurping Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield passed for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

The most pressing issue for the Browns currently is assembling the entire offense, most notably the wide receivers. Beckham has been to only one OTA session this offseason.

The offensive is under the direction of Todd Monken, who comes over from Tampa Bay. While with the Bucs, Monken was able to harness a bit of Fitzmagic — and Jameis Winston — building the best passing offense in the league.

His offense sounds like a wide receiver’s dream, especially for a guys like Landry and OBJ.

“I like having fun. I don’t know why it has to feel like such drudgery all the time,” Monken said. “Who needs more 5-yard plays? How can we be explosive? That’s what the game is about, man. People like big plays. I like big plays.”

Monken will have plenty of toys to play with when the Browns finally put all the pieces together. Browns mandatory minicamp is slated from June 4-6.