Jimmy Butler Contract & NBA Free Agency: Latest on Sixers Guard’s Future

Jimmy Butler is doing his part on offense in the conference semifinals against the Toronto. With the Sixers and Raptors tied at 2-2 as the series heads back to Canada Tuesday (8 p.m. EST, TNT), the star forward has notched a trio of 20-point plus games, as well as a pair of double-doubles.

He was the only player for Philly to eclipse 20 points in Sunday’s Game 4 loss at home, tallying 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The only blemish on his current resume? He can’t seem to slow Kawhi Leonard, who is fresh off a 39-point outburst to fuel the 101-96 triumph.

With Leonard going off and Joel Embiid not doing his own part, the Sixers might be close to the end of their season. This puts Butler’s contract and offseason future under a microscope. Let’s take a look at the latest rumors surrounding the former first-rounder out of Marquette.

Jimmy Butler Contract, Salary & Free Agency Rumors

Butler is in the fourth year of a 5-year, $92.3 million contract that has spanned stints with the Bulls, Timberwolves and Sixers. According to Spotrac, he has a player option this offseason that could see him earn $19.84 million next season for Philadelphia.

There’s been speculation that Butler does not see eye to eye with head coach Brett Brown, which could motivate the All-Star seeking another team this summer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne noted back in January that the disagreement circles around Butler’s preferences in offensive style.

Butler has expressed a desire to teammates that he hopes to play in more traditional pick-and-roll and isolation sets, rather than trying to find his place in the Sixers’ free-flowing offense, league sources said. In searching for answers, Butler has met privately with Brown and his coaching staff, as well as general manager Elton Brand, league sources told ESPN.

Gordie Jones of Forbes speculates that the Nets (Philadelphia’s 1st Round opponent), the Knicks and the Clippers are going to compete for Butler (and Leonard’s) services. This is despite the possibility that both will make less per season on new teams (“190 million over 5 years” goes down to “$141 million over 4 years” on new one).

A.J. Mason of Sixers Wire listed five potential teams back in late March that could be landing spots for Butler. As well as the Nets, Knicks and Clippers just like Jones stated, Mason also has the Heat and Lakers as possibilities.

While the argument for Los Angeles is more about potential desperation from LeBron James to team with another star, Miami has more history chasing Butler during his days in Minnesota.

According to some reports at the time, the Heat were willing to offer the Minnesota Timberwolves a package revolving around Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo and a first-round draft pick. Obviously, that wasn’t enough to get Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves to bite, but just because Riley lost once doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t have any interest in Butler this summer. Because of the hefty salary obligations that the Heat have for the 2019-20 season, it would be difficult for them to manufacture the requisite cap space to sign Butler outright unless both Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic opt out of their current contracts—unlikely scenarios.

Mason also suggests a sign-and-trade deal with Philadelphia and some of Miami’s young core. In the end, Butler has moved away from two middle-of-the-road teams trending downwards in Chicago and Minnesota. If Philadelphia finds a way to advance to the conference finals, and possibly beyond, he may even be incentivized to stay.

We’ll be closer to a definitive answer by the end of this series, which has two to three games left.