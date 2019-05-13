John Beilein Hired as New Coach of Cleveland Cavaliers

Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed to a 5-year deal to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beilein is regarded as one of the best coaches in college basketball, this is his first NBA head coaching job.

John Beilein has connections in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization. Jeff Goodman pointed out that Mike Gansey, the number 2 in the Cavs organization, used to play for Beilein at WVU.

John Beilein started his career in 1978 coaching Erie Community College and coached at Richmond, Canisius, Le Moyne, and Nazareth before moving on to larger, national Division I programs at West Virginia University (2002 – 2007) and Michigan (2007 – 2019). He set records at Michigan by leading the Wolverines to the program’s first two straight 30-win seasons and third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance in 2019.

The Cleveland Cavaliers mutually parted ways with former head coach Larry Drew after a disastrous 19-63 2018-2019 season following the departure of LeBron James.

Beilein has informed the University but has yet to tell his players at Michigan and will announce the news to them on Monday.