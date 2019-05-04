Jon Court’s Age: How Old Is Long Range Toddy’s Jockey?

At the age of 58, Jon Court will make history Saturday as the oldest jockey to ever run at the Kentucky Derby. Court is the jockey for Long Range Toddy and faces long odds to find the Winner’s Circle at 45 to 1.

If Court can beat the odds, he would top Bill Shoemaker’s record as the oldest jockey to win the Derby, per NBC Sports. Shoemaker won the Run for the Roses at 54 years old on Ferdinand in 1986. Court feels he can compete with any jockey he is up against, regardless of the age difference.

“Regardless of my age, I’m able to compete at this level and sometimes, without a doubt, put on a clinic for the younger riders that I’m competing with,” Court explained to Blood Horse. “Yes, they’re very professional and athletic, but so am I at this age, and I feel very fortunate and grateful that I have this opportunity in this stage of my career.”

Court Has Earned More Than $100 Million Over His Career

Regardless of what happens at Churchill Downs, Court has already had an incredibly successful career in horse racing. Court has earned $106 million over his career and $1.7 million so far in 2019, per America’s Best Racing. Court’s top wins include the 2013 Rebel Stakes and back-to-back Arkansas Debry victories in 2010 and 2011.

Court kept a blog on America’s Best Racing heading into the Kentucky Derby. The jockey noted that “records are made to be broken” when discussing the topic of his age.

Some people who are 58 really feel their age. Not me. Your body is not my body. We all age differently. When I look in the mirror, I see my dad. But I don’t feel the way I look. A lifetime of vigorous activity, at the track and away from it, is making a huge difference for me. Records are made to be broken. It would be a great honor to become the oldest jockey to win the Kentucky Derby. That would be quite a medal on my lapel and a reminder to anyone who might doubt me of how well I can still get the job done.

Long Range Toddy Was Purchased by Willis Horton for $700,000

Long Range Toddy was purchased by Willis Horton for $700,000, per Thoroughbred Daily News. Steven Asmussen has been training the horse. Court believes he has a horse that can compete at Churchill Downs.

“I was happy with it,” Court explained to Blood Horse. “I think I’ve got the speed on the inside, and my target horses will put me in a position where I can tuck in and save ground. The strategy would be to run down the frontrunners and hopefully get the jump on the late closers. He is a talented horse. He’s very intelligent, very kind, and he’s very willing to be placed where you ask him to be. I feel real good.”