Jusuf Nurkic Injury Updates: Latest on Status of Blazers Center

While we know the Portland Trail Blazers will not get Jusuf Nurkic back from injury this season, the recent outlook for the 24-year-old provides optimism on the future. The Blazers lost Nurkic to a scary leg injury which ended his season on March 25 against the Brooklyn Nets.

One day after Nurkic was taken directly to the hospital following his injury, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed a positive update on the Blazers big man. While he underwent surgery on compound fractures in his leg, Charania reported that Nurkic did not suffer nerve or muscle damage.

As far as the current status of the young center, the chances of him being ready to go early next year are beginning to look better and better.

Jusuf Nurkic Walking Without Limp Shortly After Injury

Although there hasn’t been a recent update on Nurkic’s specific timeline for return, there is some good news. With such a severe injury, there was a concern that he would have to remain in a cast and avoid walking for an extended period. But we saw him walking out of the locker room and onto the bench during the Blazers’ Game 5 win in round one of the NBA playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That game was played on April 23, meaning that Nurkic was walking less than one month after the injury occurred. Going beyond that, a video was revealed by the team’s official Twitter of him walking into the arena for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals without a limp.

This is obviously great to see and shows that Nurkic is coming along well from his injury. Unfortunately, he’ll have to cheer on the Blazers for the remainder of the playoffs from the sidelines, but the hope is that he’ll be ready to suit up in the early stages of the 2019-20 season.

Jusuf Nurkic Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’

Following Portland’s Game 6 win over the Denver Nuggets, Nurkic spoke to the media and it was apparent he badly misses being on the court with his teammates. On a positive note, during the interview with NBC Sports Northwest (h/t Bleacher Report NBA), he said he’s “feeling great.”

“I’m feeling great. They call me the beast for a reason, right?” Nurkic told NBC Sports Northwest.

Even going beyond that, after the same victory for the Blazers, Damian Lillard spoke about Nurkic and the interaction they had during the series. As Def Pen Hoops revealed, Lillard says the center wished he could play even if it meant getting hurt again.

“I wish I could play with my broken leg. I would go out there right now and get hurt again if I could.” Lillard says Nurkic told him.

It’s not overly surprising to hear Nurkic badly wanting to get back on the court, but Blazers fans will have to wait until next season to see him suit up again.

