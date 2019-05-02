Where Did Kawhi Leonard Go to College? Stats & Achievements

Kawhi Leonard’s jump from college basketball to the NBA was a lot like his personality. It didn’t draw a ton of attention and after his name was called with the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Leonard just went to work.

This was the same approach Leonard appeared to take to his collegiate career, as he hit the ground running during the 2009-10 season with the San Diego State Aztecs. The 6-foot-7 forward spent two years with the school before making the jump to the NBA.

Leonard’s draft class featured the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson and highly-touted prospects such as Derrick Williams and Jimmer Fredette, who were all drafted ahead of Leonard. Among the other noteworthy names selected before the current Toronto Raptors star, we saw Enes Kanter (No. 3), Tristan Thompson (4), Jonas Valanciunas (5), and both Markieff (13) and Marcus Morris (14) picked.

Kawhi Leonard Helps San Diego State Snap NCAA Tournament Skid

In Leonard’s freshman season with the Aztecs, he played a big role in the team snapping a three-year NCAA tournament drought. Even beyond that, San Diego State had made the big dance just twice in the 24 years prior, dating back to the 1985-86 season. During the 2009-10 campaign, the team finished with a 25-9 record while going 11-5 in conference play.

They earned a No. 11 seed in the tournament, but suffered a narrow 62-59 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round. Leonard averaged 12.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals while logging 31.3 minutes per game and leading the team to a conference championship.

He was named the Mountain West Conference freshman of the year, First-Team All-Mountain West Conference and the MVP of the 2010 MWC Tournament, per the school’s website.

Kawhi Leonard’s Impressive 2010-11 College Season

The personal success and growth Leonard had as a player during the 2010-11 season at San Diego State directly correlated to the team’s success. He averaged 32.6 minutes per game while increasing the bulk of his statistics across the board. When the year wrapped up, Leonard had posted marks of 15.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals, and his team had arguably its best season ever.

Not only did the Aztecs win their second consecutive conference title, but they finished the year with a 34-3 record while being ranked as high as No. 4 in the country. San Diego State received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to the eventual champion, the Connecticut Huskies.

Leonard’s final season at San Diego State featured another First-Team All-MWC honor, along with a consensus Second-Team All-American nod. The rising star opted to forgo his final two collegiate seasons and enter the draft, where he was selected by the Indiana Pacers and then traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

