Kawhi Leonard’s Fan Account, Run By His Sister, Follows 3 NBA Teams

It would seem that Kawhi Leonard’s official fan account, operated by his sister, is fairly picky as far as who they follow. Following only 22 pages while having a whopping 31,000 followers, Leonard’s sister seems to have some high standards in terms of who she follows back.

Among those 22 follows, three are NBA teams. With Kawhi hitting the market as arguably the premier NBA Free Agent, could this offer a clue as to where he might wind up?

Which Teams Does Kawhi’s Instagram Fan Account Follow?

Spurs

This one is a bit of a no-brainer. Despite his falling out with the Spurs, Leonard was drafted and raised in the NBA by Pop. His only championship to date came during his run in San Antonio and it is clear that even though he decided to take his talents elsewhere, that the Spurs hold a special spot in his robot heart.

Raptors

Another no-brainer as Kawhi currently plays on the Raptors. Frankly, it would be a pretty bad look for both the Raptors chances in this playoff series as well as their impending future if Kawhi’s sister wasn’t following them. For what it might be worth, they also follow a singular Raptors fan page as well.

Lakers

Hidden among two teams that Kawhi either played or is playing for, the Lakers somehow slipped in and made the cut. While Kawhi and his sister are from Southern California, Kawhi has gone on record saying that he was not a Laker fan growing up. While there is a chance his sister simply loves the Lakers and wants to keep tabs on what’s going on, it is at least worth noting as the clock ticks closer to free agency.

Where Will Kawhi Leonard Wind Up in Free Agency?

The golden question that nobody really knows the answer to. While it is difficult to get a read on ANY player’s intentions for the offseason, Kawhi is a different beast. Not overly outgoing or willing to engage the media, we don’t really have too much from Kawhi in terms of what he wants to do. From the Spurs saga, it is fairly safe to say that Kawhi is at least capable of forming some strong opinions but prefers to just not share them with anyone outside of his circle.

In reality, Kawhi probably hasn’t done a ton of thinking on that front. With the Raptors still fighting for their playoff lives against the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard is busy handling an insane workload and willing the Raptors through the playoffs.

Kawhi should have his pick of the litter as one of the top targets (even if Durant joins the party) for almost every team with the cap space for a max star. Leonard offers an unmatched defensive prowess with an offensive game that somehow improves dramatically from year to year. Heading into the middle of his prime, Leonard is an ideal fit in just about any system on any team.