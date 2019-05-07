Kawhi Leonard has repeatedly proven himself to be one of the least predictable stars in the NBA. After sitting out nearly an entire season and asking to leave the NBA’s most well-run organization, it should come as no surprise that Leonard walked away from the chance to stick with the world’s premier basketball shoe brand.

When healthy, Leonard is a perennial MVP candidate and the league’s best wing defender. An incredibly rangy 6’7″, Leonard is second to none at anticipating passing lanes and harassing defenders on the perimeter.

Kawhi Leonard New Balance Shoe Deal

I’m surprised Kawhi didn’t sign a shoe deal with Kirkland — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) November 29, 2018

In November of 2018, Kawhi Leonard officially inked his surprise deal with New Balance, effectively becoming the face of the company’s basketball division. Leonard initially signed with Jordan when he was drafted out of college but was unable to come to a mutual agreement during the renegotiation process.

While Leonard was offered a hefty pay increase by Jordan, he didn’t feel the amount was indicative of his standing in the league. Reportedly more in the range of players like Blake Griffin and less in the range of fellow MVP candidates James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. While all three players are much more marketable compared to Kawhi, he was unable to find a middle ground with Jordan, leading to a fallout with his original shoe company.

How Much Is Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Shoe Deal Worth?

New Balance is releasing the first limited-edition OMN1S and a Kawhi Leonard-designed 997S tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/hLuBE2t8Xr — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) May 6, 2019

Kawhi’s shoe deal with New Balance is for an undisclosed amount but we have a few hints as far as a general ballpark for what he is making. Leonard left an offer from Jordan on the table that was worth $22 million across four seasons, meaning the offer from New Balance is likely substantially higher. ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports that the deal is well north of the $5 million per year mark he was offered by Jordan and places him well within the top 15 of top annual sneaker earners.

Kawhi recently released his first signature shoe with the company, the New Balance OMN1S. Being such a new sneaker and New Balance’s first foray into basketball in some time, Kawhi’s playoff run should have a major impact on the performance of the shoe as well as the company. One of the league’s quieter superstars, Leonard makes waves in the media when he is on the court playing basketball. A strong playoff run would put Leonard, and his shoes, squarely in the limelight during basketball’s most prominent period. An early exit, on the other hand, would likely push New Balance shoes out of prominence until Darius Bazely hits the NBA Draft.