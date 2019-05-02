Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Could Do This in NBA Free Agency per Report

Could Kawhi Leonard actually remain with the Toronto Raptors?

One sports betting odds site believes so.

According to Bookmaker.eu,the Raptors are a -180 (5/9) favorite followed by the Los Angeles Clippers: +180 (9/5), New York Knicks:+960 (48/5) and Los Angeles Lakers: +5400 (54/1).

Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard could join these team: Latest odds via https://t.co/A8XuoOZNuT Toronto Raptors -180 (5/9) LA Clippers +180 (9/5) New York Knicks +960 (48/5) LA Lakers +5400 (54/1) pic.twitter.com/YHFMjCPsE1 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 2, 2019

Leonard is one of the many free agents available during the NBA offseason, this summer.

In a recent chat on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA Insider Ric Bucher did state that he could see Kawhi Leonard leaving the Toronto Raptors even if they win this year’s NBA Finals.

“If he’s looking at the Clippers and I would think that, I mean if he leaves, my expectation is simply that’s where he’d go,” he told me.

“He’s looking at these bombers and he’s looking at a team that from the get go will be built around him and he’s going to be where he wants to be and he’s going to be the centerpiece as much as Toronto has catered to him, it’s a little bit, again, it’s like the uniqueness of LeBron going to Dwyane Wade and joining Dwyane Wade in Miami. It was Dwyane Wade’s team and LeBron, on some level, was okay with that, Dwyane was willing to say, ‘LeBron, I want it to be your team. Kyle Lowry, from everything that I’ve heard, not excited that the Toronto Raptors are catering to Kawhi Leonard to the levels that they are. Now, I don’t know whether they’ve gotten past that, but I know at one point, it was that that was a little bit of a sticking point and that relationship between Kawhi and Kyle, I haven’t been around them in person for a while, so I can’t honestly tell you where their relationship is if it’s evolved, but you know, the friendship between Wade and LeBron had a huge influence, just like the friendship that evolved, and maybe this is an indication that something could happen with Kyle and Kawhi developing an understanding, although they don’t strike me as being really the same kind of guys, but we saw Russ and Paul George, you know, guys from LA, guys that came to appreciate each other, guys that developed a friendship over last season, that ultimately made Paul George more than comfortable staying in Oklahoma City and continue to play with Russ.”

The Westbrook/George relationship makes sense to Bucher for a huge reason.

“That relationship had as much to do with anything else in Paul George’s decision,” he said.