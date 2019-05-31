Kawhi Leonard Trade to Raptors: Evaluating What Spurs Received in Deal

The Toronto Raptors struck a trade with the San Antonio Spurs with Kawhi Leonard which proved to be the biggest of the previous NBA offseason. With the Raptors now representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, there’s little argument that the deal wound up pushing them to the level of other top-tier teams.

And if Toronto is able to keep Leonard during 2019 free agency, their deal with the Spurs winds up as an even bigger win. When looking back at the trade, both sides picked up talented players, but the Raptors are the unquestionable winners at this point, largely thanks to the championship appearance.

Toronto Raptors Trade for Kawhi Leonard: Terms & Details

The deal involving Leonard shook the NBA landscape quite a bit during the 2018 offseason, as it added even more firepower to the Eastern Conference. As the NBA revealed at the time, the deal was centered around Leonard heading to the Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, who had spent his entire career to that point with the Raptors.

Raptors receive: Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green

Spurs receive: DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, 2019 protected first-round pick

The deal moved Leonard out of the Western Conference, something the Spurs appeared to have an interest in doing at the time. Obviously, the Raptors have to be thrilled with the outcome, as they’ve made it to their first-ever NBA Finals, taking on the Golden State Warriors.