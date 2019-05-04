WATCH: Country House Wins the 145th Kentucky Derby After Lengthy Review

Maximum Security looked like he had won the 145th edition of the Kentucky Derby. After a lengthy review due to interference between rider Luiz Saez and War of Will, it was determined that Country House and jockey Flavien Prat were actually the official champions. It is Prat’s first Derby win.

Maximum Security led for the first few legs, fell into the pack during the middle of the race and then stretched ahead during the final segment to win by a little over a length. However, the three review stewards looked at the film and disqualified Saez and his young colt.

Here’s video of the race. You can see the interference just before the pack turns the final corner.

Maximum Security broke loose from the pack to win the 145th running of the @KentuckyDerby! #KYDerby pic.twitter.com/WuBZIEArLm — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

Maximum Security entered the track this late afternoon as the odds-on favorite at 4-to-1. It is the first time the favorite has not won it in 6 tries, as well as the first time the horse that crossed the finish line first was not the champion.

Code of Honor is now the 2nd place horse, while Tacitus is third.

Here’s another slow-motion video of the disqualifying interference.

OH MY GOD!!! 😱 Maximum Security has been disqualified for impeding multiple other horses’ paths. Country House at (65-1) is now officially the winner of the Kentucky Derby.#KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/9n8VzU9jIs — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) May 4, 2019

NOTE: This post originally stated that Maximum Security was the winner. It has been corrected to reflect the official result.