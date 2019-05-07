In a hilarious moment briefly caught on air, one Houston fan made a point to repeatedly chant “New York Knicks” at Kevin Durant, who was inbounding the ball. With the ability to opt out of his deal and become a free agent once again this summer, rumors are swirling as far as where Durant might wind up. A recent hotspot in the Kevin Durant rumor sweepstakes, the Knicks are considered by many to be a top landing spot for the star.

WATCH: Houston Fan Chants ‘New York Knicks’ at Kevin Durant

Alright Houston, which one of you is chanting 'New York Knicks' at Kevin Durant?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/itm894bPiF — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 7, 2019

The fan would make more appearances later in the third quarter. Most notably, the fan chanted “New York Knicks” at Durant in between free throw attempts, with Durant clanking the second of the two. However, the chants wouldn’t seem to slow down the two-time finals MVP as he spearheaded a run in the third quarter that turned a 17 point Rocket lead into just a nine-point lead.