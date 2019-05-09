Did Kevin Durant Suffer a Torn Achilles? Not Likely

After Kevin Durant was forced to leave during the third quarter of Game 5, many wondered if the Warriors all-star suffered from a torn Achilles. TNT reported Durant is dealing with a strained right calf, but it does not appear to be an Achilles injury. If the injury had been a torn Achilles, it would have likely ended Durant’s season.

Athletes who have suffered a torn Achilles include Kobe Bryant and Richard Sherman. Bryant suffered a torn Achilles in April of 2013 and returned 19 games into the 2013-14 season. This would put Bryant’s recovery in the seven to eight-month range. Bryant spoke about what his recovery was like.

“The most important part is not looking at the finish line,” Bryant noted to ESPN. “It’s so far away, it’s like starting at the base of Everest and you’re looking up at the summit. That’s big. That’s what the Achilles injury is like, man, it’s tough. You can’t think about the finish line. You have to just think about the day that’s right here in front of you now. You put one foot in front of the other and then next thing you know, time has gone by and you’re at the top of the mountain. But you have got to just take it one step at a time.”

Here is a look at Bryant’s injury back in 2013.

