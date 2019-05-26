Kevin Na Wife: Who is Jullianne Na (with Pictures)?

Kevin Na is one round away from his third-ever PGA Tour victory. The leader entering Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge survived a cell phone-assisted double bogey on No. 11 Saturday to lead by two strokes.

His previous wins came at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2018 and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2011. After Greenbrier, he thanked several people, including a particular loved one.

“For some reason, I felt like it was my day,” Na told CBS Sports. “Maybe somebody up there looking out for me. I want to thank God. Thank my wife, thank all the loved ones that supported me.”

That wife is named Jullianne Na, who married Kevin on April 24, 2017, according to his Instagram profile. Yes, that is Kenny G performing at their ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Here’s what you need to know about her, as both have plenty of social media pictures of them enjoying life.

Who is Jullianne Na?

According to our own Tom Cleary, Jullianne and Kevin both are natives of South Korea. He was born Sangwook Na in 1983 in Seoul, South Korea, according to the PGA Tour website. Na moved to Diamond Bar (Calif.) with his family at age 8.

She is the mother of their child Sophia Ria, who was born August 29, 2016. Kevin skipped the Deustche Bank Championship that year to be with Jullianne and Sophia for the birth.

“Hard to leave home when I see my baby girl. No Deutsche Bank Championship. BMW next. It will be tough leaving home to play BMW,” Na posted on his Instagram account.

This past Mother’s Day, Kevin announced on Instagram that Jullianne is expecting their second child (a boy).

Jullianne, Sophia and Kevin live on the Southern Highlands Golf Club, an well-to-do area of Las Vegas. He moved there in 2016, according to an Instagram post. With his over $28 million in PGA Tour earnings since 2001, he was able to take Jullianne on vacations to Paris just before the 2018 WGC Bridgestone.

Kevin Na Ex-Fiancee

Back in 2015, Na was forced by a South Korean court to pay $170,000 to an unnamed ex-fiancee. According to the Korean Times, the woman accused Na of treating their relationship like “sexual slavery.”

The two met through a dating agency back in 2013 and were engaged soon afterward. They traveled together from tournament to tournament and Na’s fiancee said that expense totaled 100 million won ($85,000) After Na broke up with her, she filed a 500 million won ($420,000) lawsuit for financial damages among other legal grounds. She said that Na notified her over the phone and quoted him as saying, “I don’t love you.”

According to Jeremy D. Morley, the Korean Civil Code provides protections for people who break off engagements.