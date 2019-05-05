Klay Thompson & Eiza Gonzalez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Klay Thompson does not have a wife, but there is plenty of speculation on his girlfriend. Thompson was believed to be dating Laura Harrier, but was recently spotted having dinner with actress Eiza Gonzalez, per TMZ.

While there is speculation Gonzalez and Thompson could be an item, the Warriors guard is still liking Harrier’s Instagram posts. We will have to see how things develop between Thompson and either lady.

Thompson’s dad, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, offered his son some dating advice via TMZ back in 2016. The elder Thompson told TMZ he wanted to see his son with a “good girl.” We will see if Harrier or Gonzalez fall into the long-term category for Thompson.

1. Klay & Eiza Were Spotted Having Dinner Together at a Private Table at a West Hollywood Restaraunt

According to TMZ, Thompson and Gonzalez had dinner together at the A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood in late April of 2019. Thompson reportedly made the reservation and requested a private area for the two to have dinner together.

But, on Thursday night, she was with Thompson at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood … and sources at the spot tell us they had a private table in the back so they could be alone.

Gonzalez was asked on camera whether the two were an item.

“What are you talking about, I just came to dinner,” Gonzalez told the interviewer.

2. Eiza Was Later Spotted With Soccer Player Jermaine Jones, But They Are Believed to Be Friends

After going to dinner with Thompson, Gonzalez was spotted with soccer player Jermaine Jones. According to TMZ, the two were part of a group watching Avengers: Endgame and are just friends.

Fresh off a date with Klay Thomspon … actress Eiza Gonzalez was spotted out with Team USA soccer star Jermaine Jones. Gonzalez — who’s starring in the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” flick — was spotted at an L.A. movie theater with Jones … where they were watching “Avengers: Endgame.” We’re told it wasn’t a date … Eiza and Jermaine — who recently separated from his wife — met that night and were with a group of friends they have in common.

3. Klay Was Previously Linked to Laura Harrier

Thompson and Harrier were spotted as recently as April taking in a Giants game. The couple was sitting behind home plate taking in the baseball game.

Harrier recently liked a video where the person talked about what to do when someone crosses you, and some fans took this to mean she was talking about Thompson. Harrier even commented “PERIODT” in the comments section of the post, as Sports Gossip broke down the situation.

Laura has remained silent about the end of the relationship with the Warriors guard, until now. She liked and commented on an Instagram video that talks about what happens when you get “f—ed over.”

Thompson is still liking Harrier’s Instagram posts, so the situation remains confusing to figure out exactly who the Warriors star is dating.

4. Eiza Is an Actress Who Has Appeared in a Number of Top Movies Including Baby Driver & Godzilla vs. Kong

Gonzalez is a well-known actress who has appeared in a number of movies including Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong. She is originally from Mexico City and her mother is a model, per IMDb. Here is an overview of Gonzalez career, per IMDb.

Since 2014 she features in the American horror TV series From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (2014) essaying the character of Santanico Pandemonium played by Salma Hayek in the original flick. The series that airs on the El Rey network marks her first English-speaking part.In February 2015, Neutrogena announced her as the newest ambassador of their skincare line.She can be seen playing the role of Darling in the action film Baby Driver (2017) that released in June 2017.

5. Laura Called Out a News Outlet For a Report on Her Bracelet

Things were not clear cut between Thompson and Harrier either. After Terez Owens reported that Thompson bought her a $100,000 bracelet, Harrier called out the outlet on Twitter, per Sports Gossip.