Knicks in ‘First Place’ to Strike Anthony Davis Trade, Says Analyst

As the 2019 NBA Draft approaches, the chatter involving a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will continue to pick up steam. And while the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are expected to be heavily in the mix, it’s believed that the New York Knicks have an advantage on a trade for Davis, should they opt to make a push.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst joined The Stephen A. Smith Show and spoke about a possible trade for Davis, citing the Knicks as the team in “first place.”

“I know that if I make a deal with the Knicks it’s going to be for RJ Barrett. That puts the Knicks in pole position because of the certainty, and because you know that you can bring him in and put him with his buddy Zion [Williamson] right off the bat. The Knicks are in first place to make the trade for Anthony Davis if they want to make that a priority.” Windhorst stated.

These comments are certainly interesting, and they do make a lot of sense. This is a point I touched on recently relating to the Lakers and their push to acquire Davis from the Pelicans.

When the Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported that the Knicks were considering taking Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver over Barrett, it pointed to a potentially huge benefit for the Lakers. While Los Angeles already has a plethora of young prospects to include in a deal for Davis, adding Barrett to allow the Pelicans to pair him with Zion would make any offer far more appealing.

