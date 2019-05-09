POLL: Where Will Kyrie Irving Sign in 2019 NBA Free Agency?

The 2019 NBA offseason for the Boston Celtics and specifically Kyrie Irving has the potential to be a big one. Multiple questions loom around the team after their second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, one of which is whether Irving will even remain with the team beyond this year.

After telling fans he would be back after this season, the latest outlook appears to feature a few other teams as the likely favorites to land Irving in free agency. Obviously, there’s a lot left to be decided, but the current situation in Boston doesn’t look great, especially with the latest rumblings around the 27-year-old.

Just recently, NBA analyst Jalen Rose stated on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ that Irving is “done in Boston” while adding that his “teammates will help him pack.”

Kyrie Irving Free Agency Odds Feature Nets, Knicks as Favorites

When the odds came out prior to Boston’s Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, they were a bit surprising. Although the Celtics remain as one of the favorites and are close to the top, it’s the Brooklyn Nets who holds the best odds at this moment to land Irving.

Bleacher Report revealed that the Nets currently sit at +250 to persuade Irving in to sign in free agency. Courtesy of Bleacher Report Betting, the New York Knicks come in just behind at +300 with the Celtics at +350.

Brooklyn Nets: +250

New York Knicks: +300

Boston Celtics: +350

Los Angeles Lakers: +750

Los Angeles Clippers: +1000

Where Will Kyrie Irving Sign in NBA Free Agency?

It’s unknown if Irving wants to return to the Celtics, or how the team feels about the current situation. Regardless, there have been rumblings about the Nets and Knicks having Irving’s interest. It also appears that he may be leaning a bit in the direction of the Nets as well.

As Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported, one source believes he prefers the Nets over the Knicks.

Some plugged-in to the NBA claim Irving will strongly consider Brooklyn as a free-agent destination, with one source saying the 27-year-old prefers the Nets to the Knicks.

We want to see what the NBA world thinks, though, as it’ll be interesting to see what the consensus is on where Irving will play at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. There’s a lot left to be sorted out, but what we do know is that the chatter around the All-Star point guard and where he’ll choose to play is going to be a major talking point in the coming months.

