Kyrie Irving Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Are a Top Option

As the Boston Celtics attempt to make their run at an NBA Finals, rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving’s upcoming free agency have been quiet. The Lakers and Knicks continue to be among the top teams linked to Irving. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported in April that Irving plans to meet with the Lakers during free agency.

“I’m told Kyrie Irving will grant the Lakers an interview this offseason,” Smith said, per Clutch Points. “The Lakers will have an opp to get Kyrie Irving to come to LA. I did not say he’s coming to LA! I did not say that! I don’t know what he’s gonna do, but during his free-agent tour, I’m told he’ll give the Lakers an interview.”

It would be an interesting turn of events given the perceived tension between Irving and LeBron James when the two were teammates with the Cavs. Irving has been complimentary of James throughout the 2018-19 season, including after he passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list.

“We all knew that (LeBron) was going to pass a bunch of records,” Irving explained to The Athletic. “I think the way he’s doing it has been nothing short of extraordinary. We know how much God-given, natural attributes he has, and how much talent he has for the game, and how long he’s been doing it. I mean, records were meant to be broken, and I think him passing another 23 (Jordan) meant a lot in his legacy, in his eyes. I’m nothing but happy for him.”

Kevin Durant Reportedly Only Wants to Sign With the Knicks If Another Star Like Kyrie Irving Joins Him

The rumors of Irving looking to join forces with Kevin Durant heated up after a conversation with the two players was recorded during NBA All-Star Weekend. Irving appears to be talking about the Knicks having two max contracts. The Athletic’s Frank Isola reported Durant only wants to sign with the Knicks if another player like Irving is joining him in New York.

The belief is that Durant will only join the Knicks if another high-level free agent agrees to sign with the Knicks as well. The most likely candidate is the Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, who coincidentally won a championship in Cleveland as Robin to LeBron’s Batman. He could fill that same role at MSG. So sure are some executives and player agents of a Durant-Irving pairing in New York that one agent told The Athletic that Durant and Irving are debating on who will sign first. Why is that important? The player that is signed second is viewed as the follower, not the leader. It’s all rather silly and Knick fans shouldn’t care if Durant and Irving synchronize their signings down to the exact second. But these are the things NBA players think about it.

Irving’s Teammates Notice a Difference in His Leadership Style With the Celtics

With the Celtics poised for a potential deep run in the playoffs, free agency talk has cooled. Some of Irving’s Celtics’ teammates recently opened up about the changes they have observed from their point guard.

“The energy is great now,” Terry Rozier told ESPN. “We’re together. Not like before…I love Kyrie, but there were times this year when I wanted to say to him, ‘Listen, you don’t have reason to stress. You’re Kyrie Irving. I’m the one that has reasons to stress.'”