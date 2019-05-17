LOOK: Kyrie Irving’s Custom NBA 2k19 Player Decked Out in Lakers Gear

After a tumultuous season in Boston, Kyrie Irving is almost a lock to opt out of the last year of his deal and hit the free agent market. With rumors circulating on anything from a possible pairing in New York with Durant to joining forces with former running-mate LeBron James on the Lakers, nobody is really sure of what Irving’s plan is heading into free agency.

LOOK: Kyrie Irving’s Custom NBA 2k19 MyPlayer Decked Out in Lakers Gear

The account’s name checks out on the verified NBA Player list as Irving’s gamertag on Xbox Live. Given the past season that saw Irving and longtime teammate LeBron James rebuild their relationship and that Irving can be a free agent should he opt out of the last year of his deal with the Celtics (which he almost certainly will), it makes his outfit choice a little more interesting.

However, Kyrie’s antics should be taken with a grain of salt as he’s been known to not be the biggest fan of the media. There is a good chance that Irving is simply trolling the basketball world and this really doesn’t mean anything. Irving did make it a point to say he wanted to stay in Boston longterm early in the season but seems to have been rubbed the wrong way by the local media as the season went on.

While unsubstantiated at the time of this writing, comments on Reddit indicated that Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard JJ Redick has also recently donned a relatively similar outfit for his NBA 2k19 MyPlayer.