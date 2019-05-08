Kyrie Irving Nets: Latest on Brooklyn’s Chances to Land Celtics Guard

The upcoming NBA offseason is set to have a number of high-profile players heading to free agency, one of which is likely to be Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. If Irving opts to test the open market and potentially leave Boston, there are a number of teams viewed as potential suitors.

One of the biggest is the Brooklyn Nets, and in the eyes of some analysts, the up-and-coming group may be the favorite to land Irving this offseason. The hype behind the 27-year-old point guard heading to Brooklyn has picked up so much steam that it’s actually made them the odds-on favorite, as Bleacher Report revealed.

Brooklyn Nets: +250

New York Knicks: +300

Boston Celtics: +350

Los Angeles Lakers: +750

Los Angeles Clippers: +1000

While the New York Knicks are a close second with the Celtics looming just behind them, it’s apparent the Nets are already drawing attention from upcoming free agents. In turn, we’re going to take a look at the latest on Brooklyn’s chances to land Irving this offseason.

Kyrie Irving Free Agency: Guard Prefers Nets Over Knicks?

Sticking with the trend of the Nets possibly pushing the Knicks for Irving in free agency, an interesting report came out recently. As Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported, one source believes he prefers the Nets over the Knicks.

Some plugged-in to the NBA claim Irving will strongly consider Brooklyn as a free-agent destination, with one source saying the 27-year-old prefers the Nets to the Knicks.

This isn’t overly surprising, as the chatter around this happening has ramped up as of late. From early on in the free agency conversation, many have believed that Irving could team up with current Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant. And among the two most likely landing spots for the duo, the Nets and Knicks could wind up as the preferred destinations.

Nets Will Be ‘Major Players’ in Kyrie Irving Sweepstakes

With hot takes flying left and right, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith offered up a level-headed outlook when it came to Irving’s future. As Smith stated on ESPN’s First Take, he believes the Nets will be “major players” in the Irving sweepstakes, which Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily revealed.

“I expect the Brooklyn Nets to be major players in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes this summer,” Smith stated.

With Brooklyn likely at the forefront of the push for Irving, one looming question has been what the chances are of him returning to Boston. NBA analyst Jalen Rose stated on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ that he believes Irving is “done in Boston,” and added that his “teammates will help him pack.”

It’s no sure thing, but it does appear as though Irving may be heading towards the open market. And if that’s the case, the Nets will likely be waiting with a free-agency pitch for him.

