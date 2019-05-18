Lakers Trade Talk: Top Packages for Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry

As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for an incredibly important NBA offseason, the primary chatter has been about a possible trade for Anthony Davis. That talk has briefly shifted a bit to the fact that the team received the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but most expect that selection to be dealt.

The big question is whether the Lakers will be able to convince the New Orleans Pelicans to send Davis to Los Angeles. Regardless, it appears they have interest in a few other possible deals beyond the All-Star forward, including Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowry.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News first reported that the Lakers could target the two guards, who are currently with the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. While the Wizards are focused on the offseason currently, the Raptors are still making a push towards the NBA Finals, and the offers for the two players could look very different.

Per Deveney, the Lakers could possibly land Lowry, who’s 33, for a “relatively limited outgoing package.” On the other hand, Beal would surely require a much stronger offer, as he’s only 25 and coming off the best season of his career. We’re going to take a look at possible offers for both Beal and Lowry and detail a few ways the team could approach bringing the guards to town.

Lakers’ Trade Packages for Bradley Beal

Lakers receive : Bradley Beal

: Bradley Beal Wizards receive: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, No. 4 pick in 2019 NBA Draft

It’s tough to gauge exactly how much it’ll cost a team to land Beal via trade, but it’s going to be expensive. A package involving Brandon Ingram with the No. 4 overall pick has to be appealing, and pairing that with the upside Josh Hart has flashed throughout his young career could round out the deal. There’s certainly a decent chance Washington would want more or could push to get Kyle Kuzma over Hart.

Lakers receive : Bradley Beal, De’Anthony Melton

: Bradley Beal, De’Anthony Melton Wizards receive : Brandon Ingram, Josh Jackson, Suns’ No. 32 pick, Lakers’ future second-round pick

: Brandon Ingram, Josh Jackson, Suns’ No. 32 pick, Lakers’ future second-round pick Suns receive: Lonzo Ball

Turning to the three-team trade route, there’s an avenue which makes sense to bring the Phoenix Suns into the mix. While we know (according to LaVar Ball) that the Suns are a preferred landing spot for Lonzo Ball, the biggest selling point here is that Phoenix can help sweeten the deal.

Along with the Lakers sending Ingram and a future second-rounder to Washington, the Suns get their point guard after (likely) failing to land Ja Morant in the NBA draft. Phoenix deals Josh Jackson and the No. 32 pick to the Wizards while adding De’Anthony Melton as a young prospect for the Lakers.

Lakers’ Trade Packages for Kyle Lowry

Lakers receive : Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry

: Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry Raptors receive : Lonzo Ball, Dwight Howard/Tomas Satoransky

: Lonzo Ball, Dwight Howard/Tomas Satoransky Wizards receive: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Serge Ibaka, Lakers’ No. 4 pick

I wasn’t a big fan of any straight-up deals for Lowry which involved the Lakers, and bringing a third team into it makes sense. So when you consider that the Lakers may have interest in both Beal and Lowry, we’ll assume that they were unable to land Anthony Davis via trade, and manage to swing a deal to acquire both.

It seems like a longshot on the surface, but in the end, the Wizards would receive a nice package of players for their 25-year-old guard along with the No. 4 pick. In turn, the Raptors add a young point guard in Ball along with a center (although there’s an obvious reason to believe Marc Gasol will opt-in this offseason).

If Gasol did opt into his player option, then I’d swap Howard out for someone like Tomas Satoransky.

Lakers receive : Kyle Lowry, Denzel Valentine

: Kyle Lowry, Denzel Valentine Raptors receive : Kris Dunn, Josh Hart, Bulls’ No. 38 pick, Lakers’ future second-round pick

: Kris Dunn, Josh Hart, Bulls’ No. 38 pick, Lakers’ future second-round pick Bulls receive: Lonzo Ball

Last but not least, we’ll roll out another three-team trade by adding the Chicago Bulls, who have shown levels of interest in Ball previously. In exchange for receiving Ball, they would send Kris Dunn to the Raptors along with the No. 38 overall pick and Denzel Valentine to the Lakers.

Valentine may not be a sticking point, but he’d be a solid addition for the Lakers along with Lowry. To pick up the Raptors guard in this deal, Los Angeles would deal Ball to Chicago and then Josh Hart and a future second-round pick to Toronto.

