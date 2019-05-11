With the Lakers striking out on their top options for head coach, they’ve recently turned their attention to the pairing of Frank Vogel and Jason Kidd. Kidd was a part of the initial discussions for the job but the Lakers felt the head coaching position was better suited for someone else. It was rumored that one of the reasons Lue turned down the Laker job was the fact that they were trying to force him to have Jason Kidd as an assistant on his staff.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers Head Coach Update: L.A. Wants to Pair Frank Vogel, Jason Kidd

It seems that still looks to be the Lakers plan, as more reports have come out on how the Lakers would ideally like to pair top candidate Frank Vogel with Kidd.

Lakers hoping for a Vogel-Kidd pairing 👇🏽 https://t.co/fiN8QPEHkb — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 11, 2019

Lakers Head Coaching Circus Only Start To Issues

While the Lakers highly publicized search for a head coach has blown up in their face, Laker fans should take this as a reminder that things could potentially get much worse. Players aren’t falling over one another to play alongside an aging LeBron James and with the Clippers playing in the same building offering a much more stable situation with similar cap flexibility, free agents might once again balk on the purple and gold.

Even if the Lakers can pin down a head coach relatively soon, they still need to surround a paper-thin roster that almost all struggled with injuries on the season. With James, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart as key contributors still under contract, the Lakers are in dire need of three-point shooting and a capable big man.

While landing a star like Kawhi Leonard would go a long way towards helping address the shooting aspect, the Lakers are still an incomplete team and need to find a reasonably priced option to be a long term fit alongside LeBron. Should the Lakers strike out in free agency again, there’s a very strong chance they find themselves sitting in the same position come next year.