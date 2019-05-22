Lakers Free Agency Target: Is Dewayne Dedmon An Ideal Back Up Plan?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a number of holes to plug heading into the 2019 offseason, none arguably bigger than the center position. With only second-year player Moritz Wagner on the roster as a true center, the Lakers lack any rim protection and need to find a starting-caliber solution in free agency.

While there aren’t any game-changing big men available on the free agent market (aside from Boogie who is coming back from injury), there are a number of solid options for the Lakers to choose from. How much money/what tier of player they go after largely depends on their success landing one of the elite free agent targets, making this one of the more interesting free agency storylines to keep an eye on.

One possible option that could help fill a major need at a reasonable price could be former Atlanta big man Dewayne Dedmon. Coming off the two best years of his career, Dedmon won’t be cheap but is an option that teams shouldn’t be expected to break the bank for.

Lakers Free Agency Target: Dewayne Dedmon Fills Major Void

The Lakers need a competent rim protector and shooters to help space the floor. Dedmon can check both of those options as a solid defender who can step back and knock down the deep ball. Especially with both Lonzo Ball and LeBron James being playmakers who thrive on attacking the basket, having a big man who can pull his defender outside the paint should do wonders to open things up.

While he didn’t get much playing time up until his two seasons with Atlanta, Dedmon has averaged well over a block per 36 minutes in each of his NBA seasons. He isn’t the best rebounding big man but the Lakers should be able to help make up for that as they have plus rebounders at just about every other position.

The biggest issue with Dedmon is going to be the money he commands. While almost certainly due for a pay raise from his $6 million guaranteed salary, Dedmon is turning 30 this season and doesn’t have the long term track record to command a monster deal. Especially if the Lakers strike out on a big name free agent, they could do a lot worse than bringing Dedmon on for a reasonable longterm deal.

Lakers Free Agency Rumors

The biggest waves on the Lakers free agency front at this time is how the explosive Magic Johnson interview might impact potential targets. With LeBron James’ camp reportedly worried about the fallout and a number of high profile targets on the market, the Lakers need to show the rest of the league they have their house in order before free agency kicks off on June 30th.

Another name being floated around is Kyrie Irving and while on the surface a reunion of the former teammates seems unlikely, the two have come quite a ways in rebuilding their relationship. With Irving reaching out to James for leadership advice after a tumultuous season with the Celtics, it isn’t out of the question that James and Irving pair back up.

Another, less glamorous, name that has been floated around is Derrick Favors. The sturdy big man from Utah might potentially be available as a free agent this offseason. While he still has another year under contract, the Jazz could drop him prior to July 6th, allowing him to hit the open market. If this happens, keep an eye on the Lakers to try and bring him in on a team-friendly deal.

