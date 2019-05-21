Lakers Free Agent Target: Is Kemba Walker The Right Fit In LA?

After spending the first 8 years toiling away on the Bobcats/Hornets, star guard Kemba Walker finally hits unrestricted free agency. A dynamic point guard, Walker has gone largely unnoticed compared to his contemporaries given the lack of support Charlotte has been able to provide around him. On an individual level, Walker puts up some of the best numbers at the position and is coming off a career season, averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

So does Kemba Walker to the Lakers make sense for Los Angeles?

Lakers Free Agent Target: How Does Kemba Walker Fit In LA?

In one word, awkwardly. Kemba is at his best with the ball in his hands making plays and the Lakers have two incredibly important mouths to feed there already in LeBron James and Lonzo Ball. Moreover, Walker and Ball play the same position, likely forcing Lonzo to play off the ball even more if he wants to crack the rotation.

Walker’s efficiency shooting the basketball will likely trend upwards on a team with more help but he has never and will never be a knockdown shooter from deep. As a result, the Lakers would probably have even more trouble with their floor spacing if they built a lineup featuring LeBron, Lonzo, and Kemba.

If the Lakers really want to commit to Walker and make things work, it might be wise to try and shop Lonzo Ball around as he would look to be the odd man out of the new lineup. Unfortunately, that would mean selling low on Ball as he is coming off an injury-plagued season that saw some of his stats regress.

The Verdict:

While Walker is a dynamic player who in theory would serve as an excellent second star alongside LeBron, the Lakers might be wise to simply avoid Kemba altogether. Unless they plan on hitting the reset button and rebuilding their team from scratch, the roster’s current pieces don’t seem to be a solid fit to compliment the duo.

Other Lakers Free Agency Targets

Kawhi Leonard is probably the Lakers’ top option heading into 2019-20 free agency. An elite two-way star who is perfectly suited to play off the ball in between Lonzo and LeBron, Leonard instantly makes the Lakers the most dangerous defensive backcourt in basketball. His offensive efficiency and three-point shooting are desperately needed by the Lakers as well, making him the perfect fit on both sides of the ball.

Outside of Leonard, Klay Thompson might be another name worth looking into. Similar to the void that Leonard fills, Klay is an elite defender who would fit in perfectly with the current roster build. Klay is an even better shooter than Kawhi and his ability to be incredibly effective while rarely needing the ball might make him the best free agent fit for the Lakers. The Warriors have some tough decisions to make this offseason and if they decide they don’t have the money to keep Klay around, the Lakers could possibly scoop him up. Consider it unlikely but an ideal fit if it materializes.