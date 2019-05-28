LeBron James Impacting Lakers’ Chances at Kawhi Leonard, Says Analyst

There’s an obvious reason to believe that Kawhi Leonard’s focus on the NBA free agency is so far on the back burner that he could care less about it at this moment. After all, Leonard helped lead the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA Finals and is gearing up for a date with the NBA’s most impressive franchise in recent years, the Golden State Warriors.

But after the playoffs wrap up and the season is done, Leonard will face a huge decision on his future, and it will come in the next few months. While no one truly knows what the Raptors star is thinking currently, many believe his current team has an edge after making it to the championship.

While that’s likely true, a number of other teams remain in the mix it seems, and two top options are based in Los Angeles.

Lakers Have ‘Chance’ at Kawhi Leonard Due to LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a huge push for Leonard in free agency, and some believe he may be their top target. Along with recent rumblings that LeBron James has been in contact with Kawhi already, it appears FS1 analyst Cris Carter sees that as the reason the Lakers will have a chance to land him.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

But as Carter stated on FS1’s First Things First (via ShowtimeForum), the Raptors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers remain at the forefront of the push for Leonard in free agency.

“Yes, they [Raptors] did everything the right way. They are the front runner … but them, the Knicks, and the Clippers are the three front runners. The Lakers are going to have a chance because Kawhi has communicated with LeBron.” Carter said.

While LeBron reaching out to Leonard is a big step in the right direction for the Lakers, the Raptors forward has kept any insight on his future plans private to this point. And while it was originally believed he was hoping to be traded to Los Angeles (prior to the deal which sent him to Toronto), there’s a belief that the Clippers have a big edge.

Kawhi Leonard Likely to Land With Raptors or Clippers?

Among the many various reports which have come out on Leonard’s future, one which holds quite a bit of weight is from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA reporter joined the show ‘Get Up!’ and spoke about Leonard’s future earlier in March, as John Ledesma revealed.

“I think this is Clippers and Raptors. Of course, the Raptors can pay him [Kawhi] more, they can pay him a $200 million-plus deal if he wants to stay in Toronto.” Wojnarowski stated.

He points out just prior that Leonard may take meetings with a number of other teams, but believes that a “one-two hour meeting” with a team typically won’t shift a decision.

READ NEXT: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Interest to Help Lakers in Anthony Davis Trade