Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma: No Need For Good Luck Charm at 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

A key member of the Lakers’ young core, Kyle Kuzma earned the opportunity to represent his Los Angeles Lakers at the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. With the Lakers most likely to wind up with either the 10th or 11th overall pick, they have an outside chance (2%) to land the top overall pick in the NBA Draft. Good luck charms are notoriously present at the NBA Draft Lottery but despite needing quite a bit of luck to steal the top pick, Kuzma told the world he’s already got all the luck he needs.

Kuuuz!@kylekuzma checks in with @LakersReporter about representing the Lakers at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery. pic.twitter.com/OEoEzpiPTM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 13, 2019

Explaining how he felt his life had been pretty lucky so far, Kuzma said he doesn’t plan to bring a good luck charm and he should have all the luck the Lakers need. If the top overall pick ends up being a bit too much of a stretch, the Lakers do have outside chances to also land either second, third, or fourth. With a 2.2%, 2.4%, and 2.8% chance to land those spots respectively, the Lakers are hoping that Kuz’s luck spills over and helps improve their bleak lottery outlook.

Lakers NBA Draft Biggest Needs & Best Fits

The Lakers are in dire need of finding a consistent backcourt shooter to pair alongside Lonzo Ball and LeBron James. While Kawhi Leonard lurks as the perfect fit in free agency, the mercurial star is far from a sure thing and the Lakers need to build out shooting depth regardless. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the vast majority of players being drafted by the Lakers in the latest mock drafts project to be athletic sharpshooters who can man the two guard.

However, the Lakers also have a need down low. While they spent a late first round pick on Moritz Wagner last season, Wagner will likely never be a game-changing piece at the NBA level and is likely best suited to coming off the bench as a versatile stretch five. With both JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler hitting the free agent market this summer, the Lakers may possibly go with a young big man in the draft before trying to primarily address the shooting woes in free agency.

Currently projected to fall into the 10th or 11th pick of the NBA Draft, there are a number of names being thrown around as far as who the Lakers could pick. Guards Coby White, Cam Reddish, and Keldon Johnson among many more seem to be viable options for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, in terms of big men, Bruno Fernando is an intriguing option as well as Bol Bol and Rui Hachimura.