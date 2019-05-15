Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Rocks Incredible Blazer to NBA Draft Lottery

Always one of the better dressed Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma made sure to make himself seen at the NBA Draft Lottery by rocking a Laker themed blazer. With the 11th best lottery odds, the Lakers are a longshot (2%) to land the first overall pick and have are slightly less of longshots (9.4%) to find themselves picking somewhere in the top four.

In need of some good luck to help increase their chances, Kuzma showed up dressed to the nines and is hoping his Laker-themed blazer is able to do the trick.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Rocks Incredible Blazer & Outfit to NBA Draft Lottery

The purple blazer, accented by the gold interior and gold Lakers pin, is surprisingly not overly outlandish. While a purple blazer isn’t an easy look to pull off, Kuzma certainly seems to be dominating the look at the lottery.

Lakers NBA Draft Storylines

The 2019 NBA draft has a number of big future moves at stake. With the Lakers and Celtics both vying for Anthony Davis, each team could see their arsenal of draft picks to take a sizeable step forward should the lottery fall in their favor. For the Lakers, they don’t have the necessary draft capital to compete with the Celtics as things currently stand and desperately need to jump up into the top four in order to regain the upper hand in negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have some skin in the game tonight as well. Owning the rights to the Memphis Grizzlies pick if it falls outside the top eight, the Grizzlies currently hold the eighth best odds in the lottery. If the Grizzlies pick slips to nine or ten, the Celtics add yet another quality draft pick to their deep arsenal.

The biggest storyline of the night is what team ends up winning the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. With the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns holding an equal 14% chance to land the transcendent superstar, the new draft lottery rules have opened up the field a bit more. Under the old lottery rules, the worst team would have a 25% chance to gain the first pick. Compare that to this year were the Knicks have the worst record, yet nearly an 11% worse chance to land the first overall pick.

Under the new rules, the lottery should provide a bit more carnage and it will be interesting to see which teams benefit from the new rules and which teams take a brutal hit to their rebuild.