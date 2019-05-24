LeBron James Fuels Lakers-Kyrie Irving Free Agency Rumors on Instagram

Either LeBron James is getting a jump start on the recruitment of Kyrie Irving in NBA free agency, or he just likes how his former teammate looks in Los Angeles Lakers colors. As free agency rumors continuously swirl and are only going to pick up steam from here, LeBron added some fuel to the fire about Irving’s future.

Instagram user cuffsthelegend posted a photoshopped image of Kyrie wearing a Lakers jersey, which LeBron proceeded to like.

While it’s been rumored that Irving could have interest in teaming back up with James in Los Angeles, this is a pretty eye-opening move from the Lakers star. Although there’s not much meaning behind it at this point, there’s still plenty of reason to run with the excitement behind the idea of this happening.

LeBron James to Recruit Kyrie Irving to Lakers?

This is not the first that we’ve heard about LeBron having interest in luring Kyrie to town either. As Chris Montano of Def Pen Sports showed, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on the Stephen A. Smith Show that James is going to “make a run to recruit” the Celtics star this offseason.

“I think Kyrie is considering the Lakers. And he’s had some conversations with some people, and I know he’s in touch with LeBron. And LeBron’s going to make a run to recruit him. I don’t know if they can win that over. Kyrie and LeBron’s games are matched together beautifully, there may not be another player that LeBron has ever played with who fits to playing alongside him more than Kyrie.” “Unfortunately, their personalities do not. And so I don’t know if their personalities could survive it again. But if they can somehow see a way to play together, it would be a game-changing transaction in the league.” Windhorst stated.

It’s worth noting that Windhorst did say that he believes the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are higher on Irving’s list. He also pointed out that he would not call it “likely” that Kyrie winds up with the Lakers.

Lakers Were Set to Recruit Kyrie Irving Under Magic Johnson

Before Magic Johnson resigned from the Lakers just weeks ago, there was plenty of chatter about which free agents he could target once free agency gets underway. It appears Irving was at the top of his list, and according to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, he had two key targets.

Magic Johnson was going to target Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving for the one max slot the Lakers had this summer. The feeling is Kevin Durant is going to New York or staying in Golden State. LeBron James was (and likely still is) going to be apart of the recruiting meeting. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 20, 2019

The Lakers’ potential pursuit of either Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie can’t be considered surprising, especially since both have appeared to have some level of interest in the team previously. But even going one step further, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that LeBron has been in contact both Leonard and also Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler, courtesy of Hoop Central.

At this point, it appears LeBron is keeping the door open to a number of avenues, which could include teaming up with Leonard, Irving or Butler. It also wouldn’t be surprising to find out that there are a few other names potentially on the list as well.

