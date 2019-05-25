Kyrie Irving-to-Lakers Free Agency Rumors Come to Halt With New Update

While the recent stretch of days have been enough to ramp up the intrigue around the idea of Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers, the latest news turned the tides once again. Although it appears Irving and former teammate LeBron James have cleared up any past issues, the Boston Celtics guard does not appear to be headed to the Lakers now.

This comes courtesy of ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, who spoke on the recent Hoop Collective podcast about the situation. As John Karalis of MassLive transcribed, MacMullan believes Irving and LeBron are on good terms but feels “very strongly” that the guard will not sign there in free agency.

“I did a little digging around and my feeling is very strongly that while LeBron and Kyrie have kissed and made up, that Kyrie is not going there,” she said. “He’s just not. I just don’t believe it. And I think people close to him just don’t believe it either.”

The comments are interesting, and the timing of them stands out more than anything. Earlier in the day on Friday, James sent waves through the NBA social media world with the decision to like a photo of Irving.

LeBron James Likes Photo of Kyrie Irving in Lakers Jersey

While there are a number of reasons to believe that the Lakers could go heavy in the recruitment of Irving, LeBron’s recent decision to tap the “like” button on Instagram was attention-grabbing. Instagram user cuffsthelegend posted a photoshopped image of Kyrie wearing a Lakers jersey, which LeBron proceeded to like.

