LeBron James & Anthony Davis Meeting Fuels Lakers Trade Rumors [PHOTO]

If the trade chatter around the Los Angeles Lakers and their pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis had cooled off at all, it may be safe to ramp it back up. At the very least, Davis, Lakers star LeBron James and their agent Rich Paul helped to add a bit more drama to the mix with a recent dinner meeting.

On Thursday, Twitter user tashcoug revealed photos of LeBron, Davis and Russell Westbrook meeting up for dinner in Malibu. Here’s a look at the trio of photos, which were combined in one tweet by another Twitter user.

So Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, LeBron James & Rich Paul had dinner last night in Malibu 🤔 photos cred via: @tashcoug pic.twitter.com/Z3puDML3gb — UNTOUCHABLE (@KingJamesSzn) May 23, 2019

Along with the photos, it was also revealed that Paul was also in attendance for the dinner. Obviously, there’s not much that could be accomplished at this dinner, although it’s certainly still interesting to see that it happened. On the surface, it seems the trio of players and Paul simply met up for dinner, with nothing much to it beyond that.

Lakers’ Trade Push for Anthony Davis

While the Lakers are fully expected to continue their push to acquire Davis via trade, it’s unknown how realistic their chances of striking a deal are. When the Pelicans parted ways with former general manager Dell Demps, there was hope that it could open the door for a trade to happen. Unfortunately, the Pelicans still don’t appear to have much interest in trading the star forward, who’s made it fully known that he wants out.

Going beyond that, an interesting rumor came to light about the previous trade talks with the Lakers and Pelicans. Many fans and analysts believed the Davis trade leaks which happened came from Paul and LeBron, but on the ‘Maybe I’m Crazy’ podcast, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins sounded off on Demps.

“I’ve only been a part of four [organizations]. Boston was great. OKC was absolutely great, I mean from top to bottom. Cleveland was good, especially Griff, who the Pelicans just got – he ran that organization at a high level. Now the Pelicans that was run by Dell Demps? I hated it. I hated it because Dell Demps is a liar. I’d rather you keep it straightforward and you know, I never wish bad on anybody but that was one guy where it made my day for him to get fired.”

Perkins also pointed out that Demps was likely the one to blame for the leaks around trade talks months ago.

Lakers’ Competition for Anthony Davis Trade

The entire situation involving the Lakers’ attempt to acquire Davis prior to the NBA trade deadline got very messy following all the reports and rumors that came out. Regardless, whether the Pelicans would consider making a deal to send the 26-year-old star to Los Angeles is a lingering question which we won’t find out the answer to for a few months.

Beyond that, the Lakers have plenty of competition in a potential trade for Davis. The Pelicans were believed to have interest in a deal with the Boston Celtics which could be headlined by young forward Jayson Tatum. There has also been chatter that the New York Knicks (among other teams) could attempt to be in the mix again this offseason.

Time will tell, but one thing that’s certain is that the Pelicans are very likely to receive a number of trade offers in the coming months.

