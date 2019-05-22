LeBron James Showing New Attitude Amid Lakers’ Pre-Free Agency Drama

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a wild offseason might be a bit of an understatement. The first domino to fall was President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson. Shortly after Johnson stepped down from his position, the Lakers agreed to part ways with head coach Luke Walton.

After a humiliating public coaching search that saw the Lakers strike out on their top two options, the Lakers finally brought on Frank Vogel. However, the hiring of Vogel would be far from the end of the drama as the day of his introductory press conference, Magic took to ESPN’s First Take and delivered a scathing tell-all interview. Vogel’s press conference would go on to be dominated by questions about Magic’s comments.

Throughout the entire debacle, LeBron James has stood strong and supported his team in whatever way possible. While initially thought that LeBron was ruthlessly calling all the shots in LA, the truth coming out now is vastly different – and possibly a career-changing narrative for the King.

How Has LeBron James Handled the Los Angeles Lakers’ Pre-Free Agency Drama?

Once known as a player who meddled in the front office affairs of his previous teams and would passive-aggressively call out his teammates, this past season has seen LeBron pull a full 180. In fact, much of the narrative surrounding last season and how LeBron threw the Lakers’ young core under the bus is coming out to be entirely untrue as well. With reports that the Anthony Davis trade debacle was almost entirely a Magic Johnson issue, it seems that for the first time in his career, the narrative is being spun (by someone not named Kevin Love or Dwyane Wade) that LeBron is actually an incredible teammate.

More than being vocal about him not going anywhere and wanting to retire in Los Angeles, LeBron has taken on a huge leadership role among the Lakers’ talented young prospects – specifically with point guard Lonzo Ball. Once known during his time in Miami and Cleveland for avoiding young prospects at all costs, LeBron is turning into much more of a hands-on leader on and off the court as his career comes to a close.

Despite being the sport’s biggest star, he is arguably the most polarizing as well. Followed by criticism and controversy at every step of the way in his career, LeBron being the Lakers’ rock during their most desperate time of need could be his way of riding off into the sunset. Even if LeBron can’t get another ring before his time in the NBA is up, it is clear he is making an effort to help invest in the future success of the franchise – something Laker fans will universally wind up respecting if he stays the course.

Can the Lakers Turn Things Around During LeBron’s Final Years?

It depends on a few factors. Mainly if the Lakers can calm the waters with their public front office drama and if they can properly develop the young talent to take the next step.

First, if the Laker front office remains in disarray, there is a minuscule chance to lure any potential free agents to give LeBron help. More than just luring a free agent, that sort of dysfunction trickles from the top down throughout the organization.

The Lakers could still possibly win without bringing in an additional free agent but that would require massive steps forward from Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. Ingram, in particular, looks poised to take the step to stardom in the NBA and might be able to offer the Lakers a slightly cheaper option as a secondary scorer alongside LeBron. As mentioned above, LeBron has put in time and effort with this group of young kids and if there is anyone to learn how to navigate the NBA from, it is the generational talent that is James.

With only two at the least (but sounding more like three) years left on his deal with the Lakers, it is tough to imagine them contending for a title immediately unless they sign someone like Kawhi Leonard in free agency this offseason. Otherwise, if the Lakers decide to simply stay the course and develop their young talent, they could be at a place in LeBron’s final year where they could make a realistic push for a title run. However, most of this hinges on Brandon Ingram’s ability to sustain the incredible play we saw from him before he went down for the year with DVT.

