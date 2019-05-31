Lakers NBA Draft Target Comparison: Darius Garland vs Jarrett Culver

Heading into the 2019 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers hold the fourth overall pick. If they don’t wind up trading the pick for Anthony Davis, there are a few instant-impact players they can target to help add to their young core.

Among those options are Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland and Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver. Garland looked like a transcendent scorer before shutting down his season after a knee injury just five games in. Meanwhile, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver slowly saw his draft stock rise with an impressive season capped off by a run to the national championship game.

Let’s take a look at both players and see what each brings to the table:

Lakers NBA Draft Target Comparison: The Case For Darius Garland

Strengths

Garland’s biggest asset by far is his ability to shoot off the dribble. While there are a number of players capable of planting themselves behind the three-point line and knocking down shots in this draft, Garland is one of the only players who can create and knock down open looks from anywhere on the court.

With slick handles to go with his lights out shooting, Garland looks to have a game that is tailor-made for getting buckets alongside a playmaker like LeBron James. On top of everything, he has a lightning-fast release from deep, making him an extremely difficult player to close out on.

Weaknesses

Garland’s biggest weakness is the fact that he lacks experience against elite competition relative to the rest of the draft. Only playing in five games, his sample size is incredibly small and we never got to see how his scoring ability held up against some of the SEC’s elite athletic defenses.

Lakers NBA Draft Target Comparison: The Case For Jarrett Culver

Strengths

Culver is a big, athletic guard who projects to be an excellent defender at the NBA level. Culver was the shining star Texas Tech’s otherwise dismal offensive scheme and has the ability to both spot up and knock down the deep ball as well as put the ball on the deck and finish at the basket.

His prowess as a two-way impact player is his most appealing asset as Culver looks to be a player who can lock down the other team’s best guard while providing a consistent offensive option. While he may take a bit to adjust to the speed and athleticism of the NBA game, his defensive presence alone makes him a high-floor player.

Weaknesses

Culver wasn’t the most efficient shooter from deep last season. A lot of this can probably be attributed to the fact that he played in Texas Tech’s system and often had zero offensive help – forcing him to take tons of contested shots. However, even with an excuse, his 30% clip from deep is troubling and his 70% free throw percentage doesn’t inspire much hope for dramatic improvement.

