Lakers News: Watch Magic Johnson Hilariously Contradict Himself

Former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, held an explosive interview Monday morning on ESPN’s First Take. Magic would go on to rip a number of members of the Lakers organization, however, many of his claims were quickly refuted by those in the organization. In particular, Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss both felt blindsided by Johnson’s comments as they felt they didn’t paint an accurate picture of how things transpired.

As the day went on, the internet does what it does best and dug up some dirt that helped prove Magic might not be telling the entire truth when it comes to the matter.

Los Angeles Lakers News: Watch Video of Magic Johnson Hilariously Contradicting Himself

Magic Johnson today: "When we sat down & negotiated, I told (Jeanie) I can't give up my businesses. I make more money doing that than becoming the President of the Lakers. So, you know I'm going to be in & out. I said is that ok with you? She said yes." Magic when he was hired: pic.twitter.com/UC78rNjajm — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) May 21, 2019

One of Magic’s major points was the fact that he was hurt by allegations that he wasn’t in the office enough or took his role as seriously as he needed to. He expressed how he told Jeanie Buss before he was hired that he had other business ventures that required his attention and that she signed off on the fact that he would be “in and out”.

Hilariously, Twitter user Darius Sorano pulled a fantastic clip where Magic sits next to Jeanie in an interview and tells the camera with full confidence the exact opposite of what he told First Take today.

Other Lakers News

Almost as big as Magic’s explosive interview, the Lakers finally held the introductory press conference for new head coach Frank Vogel. The press conference was fairly awkward as it was dominated by questions on Magic’s comments on Rob as well as the fact that Vogel was far from the Lakers’ first choice as head coach heading into 2019-20. To their credit, Vogel and Pelinka did a good job of not stepping on anyone’s toes but really didn’t give much insight at all into what or how Vogel is going to turn things around other than empty buzzwords like “accountability” and “truth”.

It also is rumored that the Lakers have possibly extended a draft promise to take Darius Garland with the fourth overall pick. Garland left the draft combine on day one after getting a supposed promise and league executives speculate that the team who offered it is likely the Lakers or Suns. Garland would make an interesting fit for the Lakers but undoubtedly brings a necessary three-point shooting ability that the purple and gold are in desperate need for.