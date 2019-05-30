The Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason schedule was released and to say they don’t get to ease into the 2019-20 season is an understatement. After opening with the Golden State Warriors, they face them three more times as well as take a trip to China to play the Brooklyn Nets.

Coming off a disappointing season where they finished just 37-45 as they dealt with a number of injuries to nearly every key player, the Lakers will almost certainly look like an entirely different team come the preseason. With a ton of cap flexibility and multiple open roster spots, the Lakers are looking to bring in another star and a crop of supporting players.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers Release Preseason Schedule, Open vs. Warriors

The Lakers have released their preseason schedule against the Warriors and Nets. They open the preseason at the Warriors' new home at the Chase Center before heading to China for two games to face the Nets. https://t.co/x975h6vO4f pic.twitter.com/68MXXMCCaX — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 30, 2019

While the Warriors will be mostly resting their star players after yet another deep playoff run, they are still a well coached team from top to bottom and should provide a stiff test for the Lakers.

They also get to face the upstart Brooklyn Nets in China for two games. While the Nets’ star D’Angelo Russell‘s future in Brooklyn is up in the air, they still have a talented roster aside from Russell and their young roster will be chomping at the bit after falling short in the playoffs this past season.

Los Angeles Lakers Offseason Plans

The Lakers have been clear with their plan to land another big name player, through either free agent or trade. With a number of top free agents available and the necessary cap space and assets to get almost any deal done, the Lakers are poised to make a big splash in one way or another. However, they still have to fill out the rest of their roster with capable role players.

Expect the Lakers to mostly target cheap veteran shooters on minimum deals in order to help spread the floor out around LeBron James and Lonzo Ball – assuming the Lakers don’t trade him for Davis. Ideally, the Lakers would prefer to land a top free agent and avoid parting with their young talent but with LeBron James’ window closing, the Lakers will take help from wherever they can get it.

READ NEXT: LDespite Rumors, Lakers Chris Paul Trade Should Be Avoided