Lakers Rob Pelinka Hints at Trading No. 4 Pick in NBA Draft

After a wild ride that concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers owning the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, Rob Pelinka hinted that the pick could possibly be on the move. It is no surprise that the Lakers are actively in the market for Anthony Davis and the draft pick offers a huge bargaining chip in trade discussions.

So just what exactly did Rob Pelinka say about the Lakers potentially trading their draft pick?

Rob Pelinka Hints at Lakers Trading Draft Pick

https://twitter.com/LakersReporter/status/1128471327386456065

Although the Pelicans own the first overall pick, and likely Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis is still on his way out of town. The Pelicans could do a lot worse than pairing Williamson with another top-five pick and rebuilding their franchise from the ashes of Anthony Davis.

For the Lakers, they don’t really have all that much time to build a winner around LeBron James. With an opt-out clause after two more years, there is a good chance LeBron bolts if the Lakers prove unable to field a winning team around him. In Davis, James would get a bonafide superstar to play alongside and the Lakers would get the long-term face of their franchise.

What Else Would Go Into an Anthony Davis Trade Package?

The Pelicans notoriously asked for cap relief, draft picks, and young assets in return for Anthony Davis. The Lakers could offer something around Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and the fourth pick as the starting point for a Davis trade. The Pelicans would likely require a bit heftier of a return for their superstar and the Lakers would need to sweeten the pot by either adding in more young pieces like Lonzo Ball or loading up the deal with future first-round draft picks.

Where things could get ugly for the Lakers is if they get lured into a bidding war with the Boston Celtics. Although the Celtics had a worst case scenario evening where they lost out on adding a lottery pick while the Lakers jumped into the top four, they still have a nearly unmatched arsenal of future picks to unload for Davis.