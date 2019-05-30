Just a day after news came out that Anthony Davis is still looking to find a way out of New Orleans, De’Aaron Fox took to FS1 and spoke with Skip and Shannon about the Los Angeles Lakers’ situation. Fox didn’t hold back and went into depth talking about the Lakers young core, their development, and even the Anthony Davis trade.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

De’Aaron Fox Shocked At Lakers Anthony Davis Trade Offer

Fox would go to say that he actually thinks quite highly of the Lakers’ young core of players and seemed shocked by the astounding offer the Lakers put on the table. Doubling down, he would go on to say that he would prefer to not even trade the Lakers’ young assets and instead let them continue to develop and grow – though he did say he would have done the deal in a heartbeat if he was the Pelicans.

Fox spoke in particular about Lonzo Ball as the two have extensive history going back to their battles in college. Fox commented on how much better of a defender Lonzo had become and that he still has a massive upside and room for growth. When asked if Ball would become a star in the NBA, Fox simply replied, “Yes”.

The Lakers passed on Fox in favor of Ball during the 2017 NBA Draft and he would up being taken fifth overall by the Kings. Fox experienced a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him both score and facilitate at much higher levels. Leading a turnaround of the Kings, Fox looks to have the franchise poised to compete for a playoff spot in the West for the forseeable future.

Latest on Anthony Davis Lakers Trade Rumors

The last week has been an interesting one in the Anthony Davis trade saga. While weeks ago reports came out that the Pelicans’ owner had said she would deal Davis to LA “Over [her] dead body”, things are looking a bit different.

Photos recently surfaced of Davis and LeBron James dining together in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka and the Pelican’s David Griffin have been seen frequently chatting it up at pre-draft workout events. Most recently, Griffin and Davis met to discuss his future with the Pelicans and sources came away saying that Davis still wants out in New Orleans – despite their late push to keep him.

READ NEXT: LDespite Rumors, Lakers Chris Paul Trade Should Be Avoided