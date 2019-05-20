LeBron James Attends Frank Vogel’s Introductory Press Conference [PHOTO]

When the Los Angeles Lakers began Frank Vogel’s introductory press conference to welcome the team’s newest coach, there was one very notable name in attendance. LeBron James made sure to swing by and take in what his new coach had to say about the team and their future.

The Render Sports was the first to reveal the photo, and it appears James was hanging in the back of the mix and watching from a distance.

LeBron James is in attendance for Frank Vogel's press conference. pic.twitter.com/7sX1BwfLZD — The Render (@TheRenderSports) May 20, 2019

Vogel was hired by the Lakers after a bit of a whirlwind of an interview process. The team appeared to have Tyronn Lue locked in as the next head coach, but there was some disconnect on the contract and rumblings about other coaches on the staff.

Lakers Talks With Tyronn Lue Fall Apart

While Lue was in contract negotiations with the Lakers, it appears there was an issue with the fact he wanted longer than a three-year deal. Beyond that, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported that Lue and the team “disagreed” on the hiring of Jason Kidd as an assistant.

According to a person close to the Lakers management, through the negotiation process the Lakers developed concerns about Lue’s fit with the organization. Part of those concerns stemmed from Lue’s disagreement with the Lakers about who would be on his staff. While they agreed on Vogel, they disagreed on Jason Kidd, whom the Lakers insisted he include. They also balked at Lue’s counter to the three-year deal the offered.

Per Ganguli, Lue was offered a three-year deal worth $18 million. It was believed that his connection and history with LeBron, as the two won a title together, would be a driving point behind the hire. Lue was also the coach during two other seasons with James in which the Cleveland Cavaliers lost in the NBA Finals.

Frank Vogel’s Coaching History

After former Philadelphia 76ers assistant, Monty Williams accepted the head coaching job with the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers walked away impressed with Vogel and moved forward with the hire. As for his history, Vogel received his first assistant coaching job with the Boston Celtics under Jim O’Brien.

The newest Lakers coach also spent time as an assistant with the 76ers and Indiana Pacers before taking over as the latter’s interim head coach in 2011, replacing O’Brien. Vogel went on to coach the Pacers for just under six seasons and posted a 250-181 record. During that stretch, Indiana made the NBA playoffs five times, including multiple runs deep into the postseason.

