Even when it comes to the NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find a way to steal the show. After a photo started making the rounds of a Lakers fan holding a sign reading “There is no Finals without the King!”

James missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season and is out of the NBA finals for the first time in eight years. The Lakers were actually on a roll before catching a bad case of the injury bug last season, so there is a reason for optimism in Los Angeles even if they don’t land a premier free agent or trade target.

LeBron James Comments on Photo of Lakers Fan Sign at NBA Finals

Always one to fan the flames, LeBron decided to jump into the comments of the viral photo by dropping an extremely cocky pair of emojis. That said, given James’ stature in the league and track record, if anyone has the right to call their Finals shot it is LeBron.

LeBron James Out Of Finals For First Time Since 2010, Lakers Miss Playoffs Again

James has been a participant in the last eight NBA Finals as a member of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. TV ratings are universally down across the NBA playoffs and the highest rated game of the year (prior to the Finals) was the Christmas Day matchup between the Lakers and Warriors.

Safe to say, the NBA is in a much better spot financially when “The King” is putting on a show in June.