Lakers’ Lonzo Ball To Sixers For Ben Simmons Suggests Analyst, Jason McIntyre

Ben Simmons traded to the Los Angeles Lakers?

FS1’s Jason McIntyre thinks it should happen.

Ben Simmons to the Lakers for Kuzma & Lonzo. Who says no? — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 13, 2019

McIntyre tweeted this at me this evening: “Ben Simmons to the Lakers for Kuzma & Lonzo. Who says no?”

No way, I suggest LeBron + Ben Simmons in LA!! — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 14, 2019

McIntyre’s been vocal about Simmons and Joel Embiid not staying together as members of the Philadelphia 76ers long term.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast earlier this year, McIntyre stated that Simmons’ lack of chemistry with Joel Embiid could end up making the current Sixers roster a very short term thing.

“They’re friends on the court but they don’t hang off the court.” he said.

“I’m telling you, I don’t see this being a long-term thing.”

In fact, McIntyre likened Embiid and Simmons to the newer version of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant during their Oklahoma City Thunder days.

“Sixers, people crushed me when I said Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were low-key Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant [at the Oklahoma City Thunder],” says McIntyre.

KD and Westbrook put up killer stats individually, but weren’t the same team after the duo along with James Harden appeared in the 2012 NBA Finals and lost to the Miami Heat.

McIntyre thinks the Kendall Jenner effect could end up luring Simmons to LA.

“We know dating back to before the draft, Ben Simmons loves LA,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“Dating Kendall Jenner, loves it out here, he’s on that same agency that LeBron is repped by, Klutch [Sports].

Speaking of Klutch, LeBron and Simmons, the rumors have become a thing!

Per NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh:

“Fair or not, Simmons failing to add some semblance of a jump shot in Year 2 of his career is seen as a reason that Philadelphia has to put him on the trade block. Perhaps this is just wishful thinking by rival executives. There has been no indication from the Philly side that Simmons is being floated or will be this summer. It’s early in that process. Leonard’s shot just fell through the net. But one Western Conference executive brought up a name that could be a Simmons trade target: LeBron James. ‘I think they very well might explore that,’ said a rival executive of Philadelphia. James doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but he shares the same Klutch Sports agent with Ben Simmons in Rich Paul. James has two seasons left on his deal before he can become a free agent. After a disastrous offseason in which their president of basketball operations abruptly resigned and they struck out on their top two head coaching targets in Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue, do the Los Angeles Lakers honestly believe they can put together a championship contender in the next two seasons? If the answer is no, trading James has to be on the table. And if you’re going to do that, there’s a short list of players that would be worthy of being traded for the King. Simmons is certainly good enough to be on it.”

Last week, Stephen A Smith revealed on television that people close to Los Angeles Lakers majority owner, Jeanie Buss are “imploring her to trade LeBron James.”

As I reported via Basketball Society:

Los Angeles Lakers ownership had questions about Lakers President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson and Rich Paul’s Klutch Agency in their pursuit of Anthony Davis.

LeBron James to the Denver Nuggets is not so outlandish either because LeBron James actually has a personal relationship with the teams president, Josh Kroenke.

While the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets were heavily discussed as a preference by James, before James ultimately chose LA, during NBA free agency this past summer, the Nuggets sought to lure James.