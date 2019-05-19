Luke List Career Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Won?

A PGA Championship title is almost certainly out of reach for Luke List. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing for the 34-year old to play for on Sunday at Bethpage. He is in a 4-way tie for second place, seven strokes behind clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.

If the Seattle native maintains his strong play to finish as the sole runner-up, he would earn just under $1.12 million. This would more than double his earnings for 2019, which currently stand at $994,480 on the back of three top-10 finishes.

Since turning pro in 2007, List has earned $7,321,452 between his time on the PGA and Web.com Tours. His best season came last year, as he placed 2nd at the Honda Classic and in a tie for 3rd at the RBC Heritage Open en route to $2,710,736.

With that in mind, List knows that every putt, chip and stroke counts towards a hefty payday.

Entering this weekend, he placed at No. 70 in terms of 2019 earners on the PGA Tour. The No. 1 spot goes to Matt Kuchar, who has raked in $5,394,944 over 13 events.

He lives in a beach home on Jupiter Island in Florida amongst several golfers on the tour. Per Golf Digest in 2012, List has a “Think Young, Play Hard” attitude towards life.

I love being on the beach. If I’m home for only 24 hours, I’ll still find time for the sand. Jupiter is a little old, but we can still get into a good bit of trouble.

Here’s what he could earn this weekend at Bethpage Black (top-25 per PGA.com):

1st: $1.98 million

2nd: $1.188 million

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $450,500

6th: $380,000

7th: $343,650

8th: $319,600

9th: $295,600

10th: $272,380

11th: $251,590

12th: $242,400

13th: $214,800

14th: $199,050

15th: $184,280

16th: $170,700

17th: $161,000

18th: $152,000

19th: $143,000

20th: $134,000

21st: $125,000

22nd: $116,000

23rd: $107,000

24th: $100,000

25th: $93,000