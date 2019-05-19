Luke List Career Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Won?

Getty FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Luke List of the United States reacts to his putt on the 15th green during the third round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 18, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A PGA Championship title is almost certainly out of reach for Luke List. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing for the 34-year old to play for on Sunday at Bethpage. He is in a 4-way tie for second place, seven strokes behind clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.

If the Seattle native maintains his strong play to finish as the sole runner-up, he would earn just under $1.12 million. This would more than double his earnings for 2019, which currently stand at $994,480 on the back of three top-10 finishes.

Since turning pro in 2007, List has earned $7,321,452 between his time on the PGA and Web.com Tours. His best season came last year, as he placed 2nd at the Honda Classic and in a tie for 3rd at the RBC Heritage Open en route to $2,710,736.

With that in mind, List knows that every putt, chip and stroke counts towards a hefty payday.

Entering this weekend, he placed at No. 70 in terms of 2019 earners on the PGA Tour. The No. 1 spot goes to Matt Kuchar, who has raked in $5,394,944 over 13 events.

He lives in a beach home on Jupiter Island in Florida amongst several golfers on the tour. Per Golf Digest in 2012, List has a “Think Young, Play Hard” attitude towards life.

I love being on the beach. If I’m home for only 24 hours, I’ll still find time for the sand. Jupiter is a little old, but we can still get into a good bit of trouble.

Here’s what he could earn this weekend at Bethpage Black (top-25 per PGA.com):

1st: $1.98 million
2nd: $1.188 million
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $450,500
6th: $380,000
7th: $343,650
8th: $319,600
9th: $295,600
10th: $272,380
11th: $251,590
12th: $242,400
13th: $214,800
14th: $199,050
15th: $184,280
16th: $170,700
17th: $161,000
18th: $152,000
19th: $143,000
20th: $134,000
21st: $125,000
22nd: $116,000
23rd: $107,000
24th: $100,000
25th: $93,000

